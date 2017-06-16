Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 16, 2017

Amazon buying Whole Foods, making strong move into groceries

Amazon, Whole Foods by the numbers

NEW YORK (AP) — A look at Amazon.com Inc. and Wholes Foods Market Inc. by the numbers. The online retail juggernaut Amazon said Friday it is buying grocery chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, including debt.

AMAZON

Founded: 1994

CEO: Jeff Bezos

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Annual sales: $136 billion in 2016

Market value: $476 billion

Employees: 341,400

WHOLE FOODS

Founded: 1980

CEO: John Mackey

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Annual sales: $15.7 billion in fiscal 2016

Market value: $13.4 billion

Employees: 87,000

NEW YORK (AP) — Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, a strong move to expand its growing reach into groceries.

Amazon.com Inc. will pay $42 per share for Whole Foods Market Inc., including debt. That marks an 18 percent premium to Whole Foods' closing price on Thursday.

The deal comes a month after Whole Foods announced a board shake-up and cost-cutting plan amid falling sales. The grocery store operator was also under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners.

The grocery chain, known for its organic options, had been facing increased pressure from rivals, including European grocery chain Lidl, which is planning to enter the East Coast market, along with Aldi and Trader Joe's.

Amazon, meanwhile, has been expanding its reach in goods, services, and entertainment.

Whole Foods will keep operating stores under its name and John Mackey will as CEO, with headquarters in Austin, Texas.

The company, founded in 1978, has struggled to differentiate itself as competitors also now offer a plethora of fresh and organic foods, and has said customers may be choosing "good enough" alternatives closer to home. In addition to other natural and organic grocers, it has cited pressure from restaurant chains, meal-delivery companies and traditional supermarkets such as Kroger.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2017.

