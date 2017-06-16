Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 16, 2017

Tech stocks lead US indexes lower

The Associated Press

Updated 10:56AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Another drop in technology stocks is dragging U.S. indexes lower in midday trading on Wall Street.

Apple and Facebook each fell 1.4 percent Thursday. Netflix sank 1.9 percent. The technology sector is still far outpacing the rest of the market this year.
Retailers were also doing poorly. Supermarket chain Kroger plunged 18 percent after reporting weak sales and cutting its profit forecast.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,427.
The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,345. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, gave up 57 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,137.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.16 percent.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0