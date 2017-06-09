Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 09, 2017

Gov. Haslam vows to stay on sidelines of race to succeed him

Updated 7:25AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says he won't endorse any of the candidates seeking the Republican nomination to succeed him. But he says he has had conversations with several potential hopefuls about the strains that a tough primary fight.

Haslam was the subject of heavy criticism from his rivals for the GOP nomination when he ran for his first term in 2010.

His three opponents attacked him early and often on a range of topics including his refusal to divulge his earnings from the family-owned Pilot truck stop chain; his former membership in a national group called Mayors Against Illegal Guns; and for what they called his likelihood of supporting a state income tax.

Haslam said it takes time to get used to the "personal vulnerability" involved in being a statewide candidate.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0