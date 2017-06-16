VOL. 41 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 16, 2017

Bridging the Gap Mixer. The kick off to the Jefferson Street Jazz and Blues Festival on Saturday. This Friday (4-11 p.m.) event brings together artists, entertainment and vendors for a night full of great musical performances from Nashville’s hottest artists covering jazz, R&B and blues music. Plus, a large selection of food, cocktails and merchandise vendors will be on-site. The Bridging the Gap Mixer has a new location this year on 5th Avenue South between Korean Veterans Boulevard and Demonbreun. $20 general admission; $30 VIP. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridging-the-gap-mixer-new-face-new-place-tickets-34249198274

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

JAST Annual Meeting, Reception

Join JAST member and guest with Masami Kinefuchi, honorary co-chair consul general of Japan in Nashville, and Japan-connected business leaders from across the state. The discussion, including a luncheon panel, will feature marketing experts from Nissan North America, Bridgestone Americans and other guests and will highlight winning partnerships and the alignment of Japan’s Global Brands in Tennessee with local professional sports teams. The afternoon will feature concurrent sessions and special guest speakers on the topics of “What’s Next for Japan-Tennessee Investment and Trade” and Building Community Prosperity through Grassroots Partnerships” prior to a business networking and social hours. Nashville Airport Marriott, 600 Marriott Drive, Nashville. 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fee: $60-$250. Information: 615 663-6060 or jastninfo@jastn.org

Night Market

Night market at Nashville Farmers Market features shopping with local makers, activities for families, live music, seasonal adult beverages and food options from restaurants and food trucks. 5-8 p.m. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

JUNE 16-17

Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival

The 17th annual festival celebrates community art, music, and food. The free children’s pavilion is a family friendly event that includes lots of activities for children, music, food vendors and more. There will be live music on the children’s pavilion stage noon-3 p.m. Festival gates open at 2 p.m. Live music on the main stage begins at 4 p.m. Headliners are Rose Royce, and singer-songwriter Shirley Murdock. Fee: $20-$30. Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, 600 James Robertson Parkway. Information: 726-5867

Pets Welcome in Franklin

More than 80 local businesses in Downtown Franklin will open their doors to pets and those who love them. The event celebrates the launch of the city’s “Pets Welcome” business pilot program, which will test and evaluate the benefits of having pets in more places – including increasing social connections, a stronger sense of community and even contributing to customer loyalty. Friday, 2-6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: https://visitfranklin.com/events/pets-welcome-launch-party. Related events include:

-- Dog Walks for Donations. Participants can walk adoptable dogs, and for every 10 minutes walked $100 will be donated to WCAC in support of their capital campaign. Friday 2-4 p.m.

-- Photo booth for owners, pets with free printable photo to take home.

-- “Yappy hour” at participating restaurants. Friday, 4-6 p.m.

-- An innovative dog park created by Nashville Civic Design Center that features innovative materials, designs, a pet hydration station and feedback boards to collect public input

Porter Flea Summer Market

One of Nashville’s best artisan markets, featuring handpicked designers and craftspeople. From jewelry and art to furniture and home décor there is something for everyone. Friday, June 16 is ticketed preview market, 6-9 p.m. Fee: $25, includes 2 beers from Jackalope Brewing Co. Skyway Studios, 3201 Dickerson Pike. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information: www.porterflea.com

JUNE 16-18

American Artisan Festival

The event features 150+ curated craft and fine arts vendors as well as live music and over fifteen food and drink vendors. This is a free, family-friendly festival. June 16: 4-8 p.m., June 17: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., June 18: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: https://www.americanartisanfestival.com/#welcome

JUNE 17-SEPTEMBER 10

Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times

One of the most widely watched dramas in the world is touring its wardrobe in an exhibition showcasing 36 period costumes from Downton Abbey. Cheekwood is proud to announce that it will host Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times™ June 17, 2017 through September 10, 2017. Tickets are included with admission or membership, but timed entry is required. 1200 Forrest Park Drive. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar/dressing-downton-changing-fashion-for-changing-times/

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Nissan Taste of Music City Festival

The 15th annual Nissan Taste of Music City is 5- 9 p.m. at Public Square Park. Tickets include unlimited food and drink tastings. Enjoy samples from the best restaurants in Nashville and beverages from local favorites. There will also be cooking demonstrations and live music. Tickets are $59 in advance or $69 day-of the event. VIP tickets are also available. To benefit St. Luke’s Community House. Information: http://www.tasteofmusiccity.com/

JUNE 17-18

Thunder on the Cumberland

A free weekend-long festival hosted by Acme Radio featuring the fastest boats in the world racing on the Cumberland River. It’s the only Formula 1 powerboat race in Tennessee. Riverfront Park on Lower Broadway to enjoy boat racing, food trucks, family-friendly fun, cold beer, and more. 11 a.m. both days with qualifying races on Saturday at 1 p.m. and the final championship on Sunday at Noon.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Jazz on the Cumberland

The concert series is held once a month on Sundays, 5:30-8 p.m. through October at Cumberland Park. 592 South 1st Street, a free, family-friendly series. Bring blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. Additional dates: July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

Gallatin Chamber Leads Exchange

A formal leads exchange on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 11:30 a.m.-noon. Gallatin Public Library Conference Room, 123 East Main. Directly following leads exchange; attendees have the option to attend lunch at the pre-determined location.

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. This meeting is a casual networking event. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Mama’s Kitchen, 495 East Main. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Chamber North Meet Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmer’s Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd., Nashville. 4:30-6 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.aspx?EventID=1918

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved. Guest speakers from the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Sports Council. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Gallatin Chamber Before Hours

A “Before Hours” event hosted at Wilson Bank & Trust. Breakfast will be provided. James Fenton, Gallatin Economic Development Agency will be guest speaker. 455 W. Main. 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Gallatin Area Chamber Lunch-n-Learn Series

Active shooter training presented by Julia McKee with Homeland Security. Gallatin Public Library Meeting Room, 123 E. Main Street. Noon-1 p.m. Food provided by Buffalo Wild Wings. Reservation required and space is limited. RSVP by June 13. Information: 452-4000

International Day of Yoga

This free and family-friendly event hosted by Small World Yoga will feature yoga, food trucks, and live music. Cumberland Park, 592 South First Street. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free parking is available in Lot R at Nissan Stadium.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

Fourth stop on the Tour of Midtown, West End. Discussion will center on the West End corridor’s history, livability and economic development. Vanderbilt University, Student Life Center, Board of Trust Room, 310 25th Avenue S. 7:45-9:15 a.m. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served. Must register to attend this event. Chamber Midtown is one of six of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Area Advisory Councils, formed to champion business prosperity in one of Nashville’s most thriving business districts. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Business Studio - Hiring Strategies for Small Business

In this discussion, we’ll explore what has worked and what hasn’t when it comes to building a team and growing a business. What role should a small business hire first? Should you hire employees or contractors? Full time or part time? Where do you find the talent that aligns with your organization’s mission and vision? Speakers include Halle Hayes, Versher; Brian Hoppes, Elevation Search Solutions; and Ben McIntyre, Internpreneur. Schedule: 3:45-4 p.m. Registration, 4-5:30 p.m. Workshop,5:30-6 p.m. Networking and discussion. Fee: Free. Microsoft, 8 City Blvd., 3:45-6 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com

Street Food Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Goodlettsville Area Chamber Luncheon

Monthly Chamber luncheon begins with networking and spotlights on business at 11:30 a.m. Lunch buffet starts around 11:40 a.m., and program begins at noon. GoodNaz Church, 400 Loretta Drive. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $17 for members and $20 general admission. Reservations made prior to 11:30 on Tuesday the week of the luncheon receive early bird discount. Information: www.goodlettsvillechamber.com

JUNE 22-25

UTOPiA 2017 Book Lovers Convention

Conference connects writers to people and opportunities that impact their lives and careers. Speakers include:

-- Amy Harmon, NY Times bestselling author

-- Isaac Marion, NY Times bestselling author of WARM BODIES

-- Abbi Glines, #1 NY Times bestselling author of romance and YA books

-- Vilma Gonzalez of Vilma’s Book Blog, Austin Book Fest & USA Today columnist

-- Jasinda Wilder, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today and International Bestselling romance author

-- Daniel Errico, NY Times bestselling children’s book author and creator of original animations on Hulu

Fee: $15-$500. Nashville Airport Marriott, 600 Marriott Drive. Information: www.utopiacon.com/

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Highballs, Hops and Hydrangeas

Cheekwood’s annual garden party to help support the daily operations has a new feature this year, a DJ performance at the new Beer Garden. The event will feature local fare from Nashville Originals restaurants, with food from Copper Kettle, Yellow Porch, Wild Iris, Fleet Street Pub and Watermark, among others. Pizza Perfect will provide late-night food service. Special offer for ride sharing with Lyft. Tickets: $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar/highballs-hops-hydrangeas

JUNE 23-24

Musicians Corner

Musicians Corner takes place summer weekends at Centennial Park. It’s free, family friendly and open to the public. Saturday activities start at noon. Live music 1:30-5 p.m. Pre-show festivities on Saturdays usually consist of food trucks, beer and wine garden and “Kidsville” activities. http://musicianscornernashville.com/

Friday (acoustic night): 5 p.m., Future Stuff; 5:40 p.m., Laney Jones; 6:15 p.m., Parker McKay; 6:55 p.m., Jason Eskridge; 7:50 p.m., Kris Allen

Saturday: 1:30 p.m., Centennial Jam Bands; 2 p.m., Kyle Cox; 2:20 p.m., Divinity Roxx; 3 p.m., Hannah Miller; 3:20 p.m., DeRobert and the Half-Truths, 4:15 p.m.; Alyssa Bonagura, 4:30 p.m., TBA

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival

The fifth annual event is scheduled for Bridgestone Arena, 3-7 p.m. There will be craft beer, games, food and entertainment. Tickets: $59-$79 general admission, $99-$159 VIP, $39 designated driver, $69 VIP designated driver. All tickets include an upper-bowl ticket to a future Predators game. Proceeds benefit Nashville Predators Foundation which supports Middle Tennessee non-profit and group programs in the community. Information: https://www.nhl.com/predators/community/foundation/beer-festival

JUNE 24-25

Nashville Pride Festival

The annual festival will take place at Public Square Park in downtown Nashville. Saturday’s events are scheduled for 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and feature the Equality Walk, a vendor marketplace, food, drinks, live music and entertainment. Sunday, noon-6 p.m. Fee: $10 both days, $5 for single day. There are also VIP tickets available both days. Information: www.nashvillepride.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Sunset Concert Series

Carnton Plantation announces summer concerts. Gates open at 5 p.m., and concerts take place 6-8 p.m. Guests are invited to arrive early to set up chairs, blankets and picnics on the east lawn at Carnton. Food and beverage, including alcohol, is permitted, and additional food and drinks will be available for purchase. Pets, tents and grills are not allowed. Parking is free and available on site. Tickets: Adult, $10 in advance, $12 at the gate, children ages 6-15 $5. Information & tickets: www.boft.org

Schedule:

Sunday, June 25: Jaggered Edge: A Rolling Stones Tribute

Sunday, July 30: Resurrection: A Journey Tribute

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

Nashville Symphony – Community Concert

Community Concerts at parks across the Midstate. Attendees are invited to take a picnic, a blanket or lawn chair. Information: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/

June 27 Hadley Park, 1037 28th Ave. N. Nashville 7 p.m.

June 28 Southeast Park Greenspace, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway 7:30

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Street Food Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Business After Hours

Join fellow Williamson, Inc. Chamber members for the June 29 Business After Hours on the green at the 2017 Web.com Tour’s Nashville Golf Open. This event is exclusively for Chamber members, with complimentary access to experience the inaugural championship action. Light hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets will be provided to attendees. Guests will also receive a complimentary grounds pass to the Nashville Golf Open for use during another day of tournament play. Registration is limited to the first 200 participants. Attire: business casual or gold casual. Nashville Golf & Athletic Club

1703 Crockett Springs Trail, Brentwood. 4:30-7 p.m. Fee: Free for Chamber Members. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/williamosn-inc-business-after-hours-at-nashville-golf-open-354516

Meet the NELAS Finalists Networking Event

The Nashville Emerging Leader Awards (NELAs) recognize Nashville’s young professionals for significant accomplishments in their chosen career fields, as well as their commitment and contribution to the community. A reception and networking event honoring the finalists of the upcoming 2017 NELAs will be at The Cordelle, 45 Lindsley Ave. $25 fee includes hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets). Event is complimentary for 2017 NELAs finalists. Registration required. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com, www.thenelas.com