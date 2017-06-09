Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 09, 2017

Shooter dies of injuries

Updated 11:12AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries.

Trump said Wednesday morning that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.

Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officials said several other people were also wounded. Trump said Scalise "was badly wounded and is now in stable condition."

Trump praised the "heroic actions" of the Capital Police at the scene.

