Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 09, 2017

US consumer prices dip 0.1 percent in May

Updated 7:36AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices declined in May, reflecting a big drop in energy prices and smaller declines in a number of other areas. It was the second monthly decline in the past three months and underscored that inflation remains a no-show for the slow-growing U.S. economy.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent last month following a small 0.2 percent increase in April. Prices had fallen 0.3 percent in March. In addition to a drop in energy costs last month, the price of clothing, airline fares and medical care also declined.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, rose a slight 0.1 percent in May.

The Federal Reserve was expected to boost a key interest rate Wednesday with officials viewing the recent slowdown in inflation as temporary.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0