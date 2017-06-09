Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 09, 2017

Auto supplier Minth Group to invest $13M in Lewisburg plant

LEWISBURG (AP) — Chinese auto supplier Minth Group is investing $13 million in a Tennessee plant, creating 200 jobs.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam on Tuesday announced the plans by Minth to renovate an existing 125,000-square-foot facility in Lewisburg that will serve as a manufacturing facility and distribution warehouse for parts made elsewhere.

Minth COO Jimmy Chen says the company got its start in the United States 10 years ago with its first plant in Michigan. He says the new Tennessee facility will help the company provide customers with "better and more immediate support."

Minth designs and manufactures structural body, trim and decorative parts for the automotive industry. The company has plants around the world, supplying the auto industry in 29 countries.

