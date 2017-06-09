Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 09, 2017

Nashville airport honored for being fastest-growing

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville International Airport (BNA) has been named the fastest growing airport of its size in the country following a surge in passenger traffic last year.

Airport officials say that more than 12.9 million passengers traveled in and out of BNA last year, an all-time record for the fourth consecutive year in a row. Officials say that was an increase of 11.2 percent from the previous year.

As a result of the increased number of travelers, BNA received the Airport Traffic Growth Award from Airline Network News and Analysis for being the fastest-growing mid-size airport in the nation.

Officials say 2017 promises to be even busier and the airport is projected to surpass the latest figure by more than a million passengers.

