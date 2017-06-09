Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 09, 2017

AP FACT CHECK: Pence's Obamacare 'death spiral' chart

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is helping his boss make a case that "Obamacare" is in a "death spiral."

Pence made that argument Tuesday at the Health and Human Services Department.

He says only 10.3 million people are enrolled this year in the subsidized health insurance markets, not the 23 million projected for 2017 when the law came into effect. An AP Fact Check finds his numbers are right. But he leaves out the fact that the other major arm of President Barack Obama's law — Medicaid expansion — is covering an estimated 12 million people.

Together, Medicaid expansion and subsidized private health insurance have reduced the number of uninsured by about 20 million people. That's brought the uninsured rate to a low of about 9 percent, according to the government.

