The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 09, 2017

Trump says new health care law will be 'kind'

Updated 1:19PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is having lunch with Republican senators to discuss the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

Trump said President Barack Obama's health care law "had been broken and it's been a broken promise." He said a replacement will be "generous, kind" and show "heart" and promised more funding.

Attendees at the lunch include Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Maine Sen. Susan Collins.

Trump accused congressional Democrats of obstruction and said they would not provide even one vote for "the best plan ever."

Senate Republicans are winnowing down policy options in search of 51 votes to advance House-passed legislation this summer.

