Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 09, 2017

Report: Housing prices increase across Tennessee

Updated 7:02AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MURFREESBORO (AP) — A new economic report shows housing prices are increasing across the state and rising higher than the rest of the U.S.

A report released by the Middle Tennessee State University Business and Economic Research Center shows the cost of buying a home went up in the last year in every area of the state tracked, with Nashville seeing the most dramatic increase.

The report says housing prices rose more than 10 percent in the Nashville area in the last year. But it also showed that the cost of buying a home in the Clarksville and Knoxville areas rose more than 5 percent during that same time period.

The report also found home price increases in areas in and around Chattanooga, Cleveland, Jackson, Johnson City, Kingsport-Bristol, Memphis and Morristown.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0