The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 09, 2017

University of Tennessee to unveil proposed tuition rates

Updated 2:35PM
KNOXVILLE (AP) — A proposed tuition rate for the University of Tennessee will be revealed by a board of trustees subcommittee.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2s2Jy5I) the subcommittee on tuition, fees and financial aid will meet Tuesday at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. The tuition rates will be for the 2017-2018 school year.

The full board voted for a 2.2 percent increase for most undergraduates across the UT system last year. That tuition increase was the second consecutive year that increases were below 3 percent and the lowest increase since 1984.

If tuition rates are approved by the subcommittee, they will need approval from the board committee on finance and administration and then the full board of trustees.

