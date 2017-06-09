Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 09, 2017

Tennessee Rep. Pody to make bid for state Senate

Updated 2:35PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Rep. Mark Pody says he is vying to replace Sen. Mae Beavers, who is running for governor.

Pody announced his bid this weekend to represent Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith, and Wilson counties in the Senate.

The Lebanon Republican works in the insurance industry.

Beavers, a Mt. Juliet Republican, vacates her Senate seat by running for governor.

Pody and Beavers have sponsored several socially conservative bills together.

One that failed would have required students in public schools and public colleges and universities to use restrooms and locker rooms of the sex on their birth certificates.

Another that died would have said marriage is only between one man and one woman.

Republican Rep. Susan Lynn of Mt. Juliet, who previously sought the Senate seat, says she's not running this time.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0