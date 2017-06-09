Tennessee Rep. Pody to make bid for state Senate

VOL. 41 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 09, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Rep. Mark Pody says he is vying to replace Sen. Mae Beavers, who is running for governor.

Pody announced his bid this weekend to represent Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith, and Wilson counties in the Senate.

The Lebanon Republican works in the insurance industry.

Beavers, a Mt. Juliet Republican, vacates her Senate seat by running for governor.

Pody and Beavers have sponsored several socially conservative bills together.

One that failed would have required students in public schools and public colleges and universities to use restrooms and locker rooms of the sex on their birth certificates.

Another that died would have said marriage is only between one man and one woman.

Republican Rep. Susan Lynn of Mt. Juliet, who previously sought the Senate seat, says she's not running this time.