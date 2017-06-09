Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 09, 2017

High court ruling speeds up generic biotech drug approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is speeding up the time for generic biotech drugs to become available to the public. The court's unanimous ruling Monday means a loss of billions in sales to makers of original versions.

The justices ruled in favor of generic drug maker Sandoz in its dispute with rival Amgen over a near-copy of Amgen's cancer drug Neupogen.

The case involves biologics — drugs made from living cells instead of chemicals. The drugs have led to major advances in treating diseases, but come at steep prices.

A 2010 law allows cheaper generic versions known as biosimilars to be produced after a 12-year exclusive run for the original.

The court said companies making biosimilars don't have to wait an extra six months after gaining federal approval before selling the drugs.

