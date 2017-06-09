Boyd campaign gear includes fidget spinners, dog bowls

VOL. 41 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 09, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — It's early days yet in the Tennessee governor's race, but Republican candidate Randy Boyd has been quick out of the gate with some creative campaign swag.

Boyd is offering a variety of branded clothing and gear on his website, and all purchases will count as donations to his campaign.

Beyond the usual caps, T-shirts and bumper stickers, supporters can buy fidget spinners, "Babies for Boyd" onesies and "Chief Pawlicy Advisor" dog bowls.

At $375, the most expensive item on offer is a 25-quart cooler made by Jackson Kayak in Sparta.

Boyd is the founder of Knoxville-based Radio Systems Corp., a privately held company that makes invisible fences and other pet products with annual revenues of about $400 million.

Other Republican candidates are Franklin businessman Bill Lee and state Sen. Mae Beavers.