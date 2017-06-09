Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 09, 2017

Former US attorney to investigate Memphis school system

MEMPHIS (AP) — A former federal prosecutor will lead a team of lawyers to investigate allegations of illegal activity within Tennessee's largest school system.

The Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2rUv5sG) that the Shelby County Schools in-house attorney Rodney G. Moore announced the appointments of former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton and attorneys Paul Lancaster Adams and J. Scott Newton at board meeting Thursday.

The team will examine the June 1 resignation letter of Trezevant High School principal Ronnie Mackin that alleges wrongdoing, including financial impropriety and workplace harassment. The school system is currently under a separate, independent audit for grading irregularities after Mackin reported discrepancies in September.

Moore says the attorneys will report to the board, superintendent and counsel, as well as any independent governmental agency or entity they deem proper.

