Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 09, 2017

Small plane flips over at Nashville airport during landing

Updated 7:12AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A small aircraft with one person on board flipped over during a rough landing at a Nashville airport.

A statement from the Metropolitan Airport Authority Department of Public Safety says the single engine Cessna 172 had a "mishap during landing, causing the aircraft to flip over" at the John C. Tune Airport. The runway was closed and flights were halted until the aircraft was removed.

Officials say only a pilot was in the plane and was not injured. Photos released by the authority showed the white aircraft sitting upside down near the runway.

Flight operations resumed around noon CDT on Thursday. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0