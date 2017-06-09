Small plane flips over at Nashville airport during landing

VOL. 41 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 09, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — A small aircraft with one person on board flipped over during a rough landing at a Nashville airport.

A statement from the Metropolitan Airport Authority Department of Public Safety says the single engine Cessna 172 had a "mishap during landing, causing the aircraft to flip over" at the John C. Tune Airport. The runway was closed and flights were halted until the aircraft was removed.

Officials say only a pilot was in the plane and was not injured. Photos released by the authority showed the white aircraft sitting upside down near the runway.

Flight operations resumed around noon CDT on Thursday. The cause of the incident is under investigation.