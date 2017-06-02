Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 02, 2017

Lowe's to lay off about 125 workers, move jobs to India

Updated 3:29PM
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Home improvement retailer Lowe's says it's laying off approximately 125 information technology workers, the third round of job cuts this year.

Chief Information Officer Paul Ramsay said in a memo that the affected workers were notified Wednesday. He said the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company has spent the last several years planning a strategic IT workforce team to respond better in what he called "this highly competitive 24/7 retail environment." Some of the jobs will be relocated to Bangalore, India.

Ramsey said Lowe's will provide a severance package, access to outplacement assistance and a job fair for IT positions with other local employers.

In January, Lowe's announced layoffs of approximately 2,400 full-time workers, many of them at the store level. In February, Lowe's cut more than 500 full-time corporate jobs.

