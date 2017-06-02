Lee nets $1.3M in first fundraiser for Tennessee gov's bid

VOL. 41 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 02, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee has raised $1.3 million for his campaign at his first major fundraiser.

The Franklin businessman held the Tuesday evening event at a barn owned by Christian music star Michael W. Smith.

Lee's haul is just above the $1.25 million that fellow GOP candidate Randy Boyd collected at his first fundraiser in April.

It isn't the first foray into Tennessee politics for Smith. He was also a prominent supporter of former U.S. Rep. Zach Wamp's unsuccessful bid for the Republican nomination for governor in 2010.

The Lee campaign also announced it is adding Anna McDonald, a former finance director for the state Republican Party, as its chief fundraiser.

Lee embarked on a 95-day RV tour of all 95 Tennessee counties after launching his bid in April.