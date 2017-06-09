VOL. 41 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 09, 2017

Stanley Cup Finals Game 6. The Predators play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. Sunday at Bridgestone Arena. The city will spread the Preds party over three areas downtown: Broadway, Walk of Fame Park and Ascend Amphitheater. Three giant screens will be placed on Broadway, which will be closed from Fourth Avenue to Seventh Avenue. Ascend Amphitheater and Walk of Fame Park will also have large screens. The Broadway site will open at 4 p.m. Once CMA Music Festival activities conclude at Walk of Fame Park, the venue will be available for the Preds party. During the parties, Predators mascot GNASH and the Predators Energy Team are scheduled to make appearances. Food trucks will be on site, and sodas and beer will be on sale. Bottled water and hot dogs will be on sale at low family-friendly prices. Attendees are invited to bring blankets, collapsible chairs and small bags (no bigger than 12”x12”). Coolers, backpacks and large bags will not be permitted. The Music City Star will run for the game. Information: visitmusiccity.com/NashvillePredators, http://musiccitystar.org/

THROUGH JUNE 11

CMA Music Festival

Thousands of country music fans from all over the world move in to Nashville for four days to experience hundreds of live concerts, meet and greets, autograph signings and celebrity sporting events. Nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium feature the big-name artists, daily concerts at Riverfront Park star well-known and up-and-coming artists, and Fan Fair X at Music City Center offers autograph signings and photos of the artists, shopping, live music and more. Information: http://reservations.visitmusiccity.com/package/info/8833/7229

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

The Full Moon Pickin’ Parties feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center (2500 Old Hickory Blvd). Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Fee: Adult, $20 (advance) / $25 day of, Youth 7-17 $7 (advance) $10 day-of, Children 6 and under Free. Pickers: $5 no alcohol or $10 with beer. 7-11 p.m. Additional dates are July 7, August 4, September 8 and Oct. 13. Information: http://warnerparks.org/programs-events/events/

JUNE 9-10

Musicians Corner

Musicians Corner takes place summer weekends at Centennial Park. It’s free, family-friendly and open to the public. Saturday activities start at noon, and live music is set for plays from 1:30 p.m.-5 p.m. The pre-show festivities on Saturdays usually consist of food trucks, beer and wine garden, and “Kidsville” activities. Information: http://musicianscornernashville.com/

Friday: 5 p.m., Roger Jaegar, 5:40 p.m., Emily Earle, 6:15 p.m., Liz Cooper & The Stampede, 6:55 p.m., Cale Tyson, 7:50 p.m., Jim Lauderdale.

Saturday: 1:30 p.m., Molly Parden, 2 p.m., Sarah Lou Richards, 2:20 p.m., Airpark, 3 p.m., Larysa Jaye, 3:20 p.m., Paul McDonald, 4:15 p.m., Raquel Cole, 4:30 p.m., Charle “Wigg” Walker

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Celebrity Softball Game

A 27-year tradition in Nashville during the CMA Music Festival, City of Hope’s Celebrity Softball Game regularly features some of country music’s biggest and hottest stars. This year, Kellie Pickler, Bobby Bones, Sara Evans, Craig Morgan, The Swon Brothers, Jessie James Decker joined by her husband and NFL player Eric Decker, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth from ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” Todd, Savannah and Chase Chrisley of USA’s “Chrisley Knows Best” and many more will take to the field in support of City of Hope’s lifesaving mission. Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem. For the first time this year, City of Hope will involve legendary artists as play-by-play announcers. The first round of artists to participate include Brenda Lee, Lee Greenwood, Jeannie Seely and Tim Rushlow. 11 a.m., First Tennessee Park, 401 Jackson St. Fee: $35

June Round Table

Guest speaker will be Virginia historian Art Wingo, who will speak on Richmond’s Chimboraza hospital and the Tennesseans who were treated there. The event is free to the public. The Franklin Civil War Round Table is an educational program of Franklin’s Charge, and meets each month at Carnton Plantation’s Fleming Center, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle. Information: http://www.franklinscharge.com/round-table.

THROUGH JUNE 11

China Lights

Chinese Lantern Festival at the Fairgrounds, Nashville. The festival will feature large-scale Chinese lanterns as well as activities, food and entertainment from the Chinese culture. Tuesday-Sunday, 5:30-10 p.m. Fee: Adults, $15, Children, $10. Under 5 free. 500 Wedgewood Avenue. Information: www.chinalightsnashvilletn.com

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Wilson County Democratic Party

Phillip Warren, the Administrator of Elections will be guest speaker for the Wilson County Democratic Party meeting. Wilson County Fairgrounds, School Exhibit Building, 945 E. Baddour Parkway. 6:30-8 p.m. Information: https://www.wilsoncountydemocrats.org/events/

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

The monthly membership luncheon features speakers of interest to local businesses and is held on the second Monday of each month. Guest speaker for June is Lonnie Puterbaugh, who will discuss the August solar eclipse. Fairvue Plantation, 981 Plantation Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber Members: $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline; $25 at the door. The cost for non-members is $25. Reservations are required. Information: 452-4000.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

Williamson 101

An opportunity to learn how to maximize your partnership and discover the many ways to get involved. Meet other new and existing partners. Light refreshments served. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Reservation required. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Crescent City, 102 N. Water Ave, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Cheatham County Democratic Party

Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the executive committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room, 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. This meeting is expected to include planning for upcoming events, provisions for recruitment and utilization of volunteers, final arrangements for an open forum on school bus safety and related issues, and review of possible openings and potential candidates for the 2017-18 elections. Information: Michael Lottman, 714-2702

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

Chamber Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn how businesses play a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Deadline to register, June 9. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.

An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies

Seattle Theatre Group presents astrophysicist, cosmologist, author and popularizer of science Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Andrew Jackson Hall. 8 p.m. 505 Deadrick St. Information and tickets: http://www.tpac.org

Williamson, Inc. Young Professionals

Topic: Living and Leading with Intention. Guest speaker: Amanda Blanck, Managing Partner, Deviate. The difference between activity and productivity is intention. We’ll show you how to use your guiding compass, your values, as a North Star to intentionally grow yourself and your community to enjoy success and fulfillment at a whole new level. Columbia State Community College, Williamson County Campus. 1228 Liberty Pike. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Street Food Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North!

Gallatin 3rd Thursday on Main

Free concerts will be held on the third Thursday of each month from June through September. 6:30-9 p.m. Downtown merchants, restaurants and bars will be open late and will be selling merchandise, food, and beverages, so bring your lawn chairs, and plan to spend the evening on the downtown Gallatin Square. June concert will feature The Parks. Information: Donna Belote, 452-5692.

Music on Main

Featuring Hoffman. Goodlettsville City Hall Lawn, 105 S. Main Street. 6:30-8 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Information: http://www.goodlettsvillechamber.com/

Springfield Art Walk

Historic downtown, merchants open late, art vendors, food trucks, live entertainment. Music by Red Light ll 5-8 p.m.

FRIDAY,JUNE 16

Bridging the Gap Mixer

The kick off to the Jefferson Street Jazz and Blues Festival on Saturday. This event brings together artists, entertainment and vendors for a night full of great musical performances from Nashville’s hottest artists covering jazz, R&B and blues music. Plus, a large selection of food, cocktails and merchandise vendors will be on-site. The Bridging the Gap Mixer has a new location this year on 5th Avenue South between Korean Veterans Boulevard and Demonbreun. $20 general admission; $30 VIP. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridging-the-gap-mixer-new-face-new-place-tickets-34249198274

Night Market

Night market at Nashville Farmers Market features shopping with local makers, activities for families, live music, seasonal adult beverages and food options from restaurants and food trucks. 5-8 p.m. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

JUNE 16-17

Jazz & Blues Festival

The 17th annual Jefferson Street and Blues Festival celebrates community art, music, and food. The free Children’s Pavillion is a family-friendly event that includes lots of activities for children, music, food vendors, and more. There will be live music on the Children’s Pavillion stage noon-3 p.m. Festival gates open at 2 p.m. Live music on the main stage begins at 4 p.m. Headliners are Rose Royce, and singer-songwriter Shirley Murdock. Fee: $20-$30. Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, 600 James Robertson Parkway. Information: 726-5867

JUNE 16-18

American Artisan Festival

The event features 150+ curated craft and fine arts vendors as well as live music and over fifteen food and drink vendors. This is a free, family-friendly festival. June 16: 4-8 p.m., June 17: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., June 18: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: https://www.americanartisanfestival.com/#welcome

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Nissan Taste of Music City Festival

The 15th annual Nissan Taste of Music City is 5- 9 p.m. at Public Square Park. Tickets include unlimited food and drink tastings. Enjoy samples from the best restaurants in Nashville and beverages from local favorites. There will also be cooking demonstrations and live music. Tickets are $59 in advance or $69 day-of the event. VIP tickets are also available. To benefit St. Luke’s Community House. Information: http://www.tasteofmusiccity.com/

Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival

The 17th annual festival is a daylong event that showcases national and local jazz and blues musicians, as well as celebrates the musical heritage of Jefferson Street. Headliners of the festival’s main event are Rose Royce, the R&B band with a string of great hits from the ‘70s, and Shirley Murdock, a soulful singer-songwriter. The musical event features a main stage in the Bicentennial Mall amphitheater along with vendors, food trucks, a customized Children’s Pavilion and much more. $20 in advance, $25 at the gate; VIP: $30 in advance, $35 at the gate. Information: http://www.nashvillejazzandbluesfest.com

JUNE 17-18

Thunder on the Cumberland

A free weekend-long festival hosted by Acme Radio featuring the fastest boats in the world racing on the Cumberland River. It’s the only Formula 1 Powerboat race in Tennessee. Riverfront Park on Lower Broadway to enjoy boat racing, food trucks, family-friendly fun, cold beer, and more. 11 a.m. both days with qualifying races on Saturday at 1 p.m. and the final championship on Sunday at Noon.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Jazz on the Cumberland

The Jazz on the Cumberland summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. through October at Cumberland Park. 592 South 1st Street, a free, family-friendly series. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. Additional dates: July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

Chamber North Meet Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmer’s Market – The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd., Nashville. 4:30-6 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.aspx?EventID=1918

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Guest speakers from the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Sports Council. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Gallatin Area Chamber Lunch-n-Learn Series

Active Shooter Training presented by Julia McKee with Homeland Security. Gallatin Public Library Meeting Room, 123 E. Main Street. Noon-1 p.m. Food provided by Buffalo Wild Wings. Reservation required and space is limited. RSVP by June 13. Information: 452-4000.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

Fourth stop on the Tour of Midtown, West End. Discussion will center on the West End corridor’s history, livability and economic development. Vanderbilt University, Student Life Center, Board of Trust Room, 310 25th Avenue S. 7:45 a.m.-9:15 a.m. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served. Must register to attend this event. Chamber Midtown is one of six of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Area Advisory Councils, formed to champion business prosperity in one of Nashville’s most thriving business districts. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Street Food Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North!

Goodlettsville Area Chamber Luncheon

Monthly Chamber luncheon begins with networking and spotlights on business at 11:30 a.m. Lunch buffet starts around 11:40 a.m., and program begins at noon. GoodNaz Church, 400 Loretta Drive. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $17 for members and $20 general admission. Reservations made prior to 11:30 on Tuesday the week of the luncheon receive early bird discount. Information: www.goodlettsvillechamber.com/

JUNE 22-25

UTOPiA 2017 Book Lovers Convention

Conference connects writers to people and opportunities that impact their lives and careers. Speakers include:

• Amy Harmon, NY Times bestselling author

• Isaac Marion, NY Times bestselling author of WARM BODIES

• Abbi Glines, #1 NY Times bestselling author of romance and YA books

• Vilma Gonzalez of Vilma’s Book Blog, Austin Book Fest & USA Today columnist

• Jasinda Wilder, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today and International Bestselling romance author

• Daniel Errico, NY Times bestselling children’s book author and creator of original animations on Hulu

Fee: $15-$500. Nashville Airport Marriott, 600 Marriott Drive. Information: www.utopiacon.com/