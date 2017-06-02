Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 02, 2017

Trump signs measure naming federal courthouse for Thompson

NASHVILLE (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed legislation naming Nashville's new federal courthouse after former Sen. Fred Thompson, the late actor who appeared in the TV series "Law & Order" and at least 20 movies.

Tennessee's congressional delegation announced the move Tuesday in a joint news release.

Thompson died in 2015. He was 73.

The Senate voted last month on a resolution that had already been passed by the House.

Thompson was a hard-driving Senate counsel during the Watergate hearings and later a popular actor and fleeting presidential hopeful in 2008. He commanded audiences with a booming voice, folksy charisma and a 6-foot-6 frame.

Besides a starring role in the "Law & Order" TV series, he appeared in such motion pictures as "The Hunt for Red October" and "Die Hard II."

