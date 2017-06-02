Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 02, 2017

MTSU president: Fall enrollment grows despite challenges

Updated 12:32PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MURFREESBORO (AP) — The president of Middle Tennessee State University says the institution anticipates enrollment growth this fall.

The Daily News Journal reports (http://on.dnj.com/2syMU01) that President Sidney A. McPhee addressed the university's board of trustees on Monday in light of community concerns about off-campus apartment safety, which he says has created a "false narrative." McPhee says the growth comes amid a push to target top students in response to a state program offering free tuition for community colleges.

McPhee says the push has translated into increases in MTSU's average GPA and ACT scores, and the university was recognized as the top choice of the majority of Rutherford County's valedictorians and salutatorians.

The university saw a 12.5 percent increase in overall applications despite flat numbers from Memphis and a decline in West Tennessee.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0