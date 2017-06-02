New Mexico AG sues Dollar General

VOL. 41 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 02, 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is suing the discount chain Dollar General for false advertising and unfair trade practices for selling what he describes as obsolete motor oil.

The lawsuit was filed late Monday in state district court. It follows numerous other legal complaints filed against the company in recent years in Texas, Wisconsin and elsewhere.

The New Mexico lawsuit claims the Tennessee-based chain knowingly marketed, distributed and sold its own brand of oil from 2010 through February 2017 although it was not suitable for modern engines.

The state contends the oil can damage engines and deactivate emissions control equipment.

Balderas wants Dollar General to notify customers and pay for any repairs or replace vehicles if necessary.

Dollar General did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest lawsuit.