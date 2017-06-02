Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 02, 2017

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street

The Associated Press

Updated 8:44AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and industrial companies.

Retailers were also taking big losses in early trading Tuesday. Michael's, Conn's and Casey's General Stores all fell sharply after releasing results or forecasts that disappointed investors.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0. percent, to 2,428.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 61 points, or 0. percent, to 21,120. The Nasdaq slipped 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,283.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 gave up 9 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,386.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.14 percent.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0