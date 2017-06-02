Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 02, 2017

VW independent monitor: company is trying to change

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — The independent monitor overseeing Volkswagen's efforts to prevent a repeat of its diesel emissions scandal says he has a "broad mandate" to review the company's practices and that his initial impression is that VW is making a serious effort to reform.

Former U.S. deputy attorney general Larry Thompson must certify the policies and practices Volkswagen is putting in place to ensure compliance with anti-fraud and environmental laws. The appointment of an independent monitor was part of Volkswagen's guilty plea to U.S. criminal charges.

The former PepsiCo general counsel says his "initial impression is that the company is taking this very seriously and is not waiting for the monitor" to make proposals.

Volkswagen agreed to pay up to $25 billion to settle civil and criminal cases related to the scandal.

