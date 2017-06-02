US stock indexes back away from records

VOL. 41 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 02, 2017

Stocks are closing slightly lower on Wall Street as the market pulls back from record highs set late last week.

Utilities and materials companies posted some of the biggest losses Monday. Paint maker Sherwin-Williams lost 0.9 percent.

Technology companies and banks bucked the downward trend. Google parent Alphabet closed above $1,000 a share for the first time.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,436.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,184. The Nasdaq slipped 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,295.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 gave up 9 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,396.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.18 percent.