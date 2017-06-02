Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 02, 2017

Nashville Roman Catholic Diocese Bishop David Choby dies

Updated 7:26AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Nashville says diocese Bishop David R. Choby has died of complications from a blood infection. He was 70.

Diocese spokesman Rick Musacchio says in a news release that Choby died Saturday night at Saint Thomas West Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for injuries in a Feb. 7 fall at his home.

The statement says Choby sustained a head cut and vertebrae damage in the fall. On Thursday doctors had removed his pacemaker and internal defribillator because of recurring blood infections.

Born in Nashville, Choby was ordained as a priest in 1974. He was installed as the diocese bishop in 2006.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday at the Sagrado Corazon Church at the Catholic Pastoral Center in Nashville.

