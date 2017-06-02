Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 02, 2017

Haslam hitting road for ceremonial Improve Act signings

Updated 7:25AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is hitting the road to hold bill signing ceremonies for his highway and bridge funding program called the Improve Act.

The governor officially signed the bill into law within days of the contentious measure's passage in the legislature in April. But that's not stopping Haslam from holding events near Chattanooga, Nashville and Union City on Monday to celebrate its enactment.

The law includes a 6-cent hike in tax on each gallon of gasoline and 10 cents on diesel, Tennessee's first fuel tax hikes in nearly three decades. The law also made a raft of tax cuts that supporters argued will more than offset the fuel increases.

Haslam has said the new road funding was needed to begin tackling a $10 billion backlog in road projects.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0