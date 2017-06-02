Home > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 02, 2017
Top-selling new cars and trucks in the US in May
The Associated Press
Updated 7:19AM
Automakers released May U.S. sales of new cars and trucks on Thursday. Here are the top-selling vehicles, the total sold and the percent change from last May.
VehicleTotal soldPercent change from May 2016
Ford F-Series76,027+12.8
Ram pickup44,850+16.3
Chevrolet Silverado43,804-2.7
Toyota RAV438,356+18.9
Honda Accord33,547+5.0
Toyota Camry32,547-11.8
Nissan Rogue32,533+18.6
Honda CR-V32,186+9.6
Honda Civic31,989-9.6
Toyota Corolla30,942-11.3
Source: Autodata Corp.