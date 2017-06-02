Top-selling new cars and trucks in the US in May

VOL. 41 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 02, 2017

Automakers released May U.S. sales of new cars and trucks on Thursday. Here are the top-selling vehicles, the total sold and the percent change from last May.

VehicleTotal soldPercent change from May 2016

Ford F-Series76,027+12.8

Ram pickup44,850+16.3

Chevrolet Silverado43,804-2.7

Toyota RAV438,356+18.9

Honda Accord33,547+5.0

Toyota Camry32,547-11.8

Nissan Rogue32,533+18.6

Honda CR-V32,186+9.6

Honda Civic31,989-9.6

Toyota Corolla30,942-11.3

Source: Autodata Corp.