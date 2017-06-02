Baker Donelson selects new managing shareholder

VOL. 41 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 02, 2017

Carpenter

Brigid M. Carpenter has been named managing shareholder for the Nashville office of Baker Donelson, making her the first woman to serve in this position. She assumes the role previously held by Scott D. Carey for eight years.

Carey, who served the longest term of any other managing shareholder of Baker Donelson’s Nashville office, will return to the full-time practice of law and continue to focus on his complex commercial litigation and transportation practice, and expand his economic development and public policy practice. He also serves as a Rule 31 civil mediator.

Carpenter will maintain her legal practice, which includes products liability defense, catastrophic personal injury defense, and prosecution and defense of commercial disputes. She will continue to represent clients in state and federal trial and appellate courts throughout Tennessee, as well as other jurisdictions around the country.

A graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, Carpenter has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America since 2012, has been voted Best of the Bar in the Nashville Bar Journal multiple times and was recognized in the 2016 edition of The International Who’s Who of Product Liability Defense.

She is an active member of the International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC), serving on the faculty of the 42nd annual IADC Trial Academy at Stanford Law School in 2014. She is also a member of the Defense Research Institute, as well as the American, Tennessee and Nashville Bar Associations.

Dickinson Wright welcomes Wright to Nashville office

Dickinson Wright PLLC has hired attorney John C. Wright, whose practice is focused on counseling clients in various corporate matters, business insolvencies and restructurings and commercial litigation.

Wright’s prior experience includes serving as a law clerk for the chief bankruptcy judge for the Eastern District of New York and practicing for several years in New York at a boutique insolvency and restructuring practice and at a New York-based international law firm focusing on, among other things, complex commercial litigation and transactions.

He earned his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, his J.D. and LL.M. in bankruptcy from St. John’s University School of Law.

Crosslin hires director of entrepreneurial services

Myers

Mark Myers has joined Crosslin as director of entrepreneurial business services, bringing more than 36 years of accounting and financial experience to the position. He will lead Crosslin’s rapidly growing line of services for entrepreneurial and emerging businesses.

Myers most recently served as a senior account manager for CFO Business Strategies and also has worked as the chief financial officer for Littlejohn Engineering Associates. He is a certified career management coach, and frequently lectures at career transition groups throughout the state.

He earned an MBA from Vanderbilt University and his bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Trevecca Nazarene University. He also is a certified public accountant and chartered global management accountant.

Myers is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants, and Institute of Management Accountants. He currently serves on the local Board of Financial Executives International and has served several regional and national roles for that organization. He also serves as the chair of the Nashville Chapter of the Financial Executives Networking Group and past state chapter treasurer of the International Coaches Federation.

Ingram taps Weiss for community outreach role

Weiss

Ingram Industries Inc. has named Emily Weiss assistant vice president, community relations. She will manage Ingram’s community outreach and charitable giving, and report to Janet Craig, VP for credit and community relations, who plans to retire in January 2018.

Craig joined Ingram in 1989 as corporate credit manager, was promoted to assistant vice president of credit in 1991, and named vice president in 1998. She has also led Ingram’s Community Relations department, including management of Ingram charities, since 2014.

She is active in the community as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and Operation Stand Down Tennessee. She is a Duquesne University graduate.

Weiss joined Ingram Content Group in 2013 as corporate communications manager and was most recently director of corporate communications. Prior to joining Ingram, Weiss was media relations manager for Dollar General Corp. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama.

MTSU librarian honored by TN Library Association

Boudreau-Henry

Kathy Boudreau-Henry received the Frances Neel Cheney Award, which recognizes “a significant contribution to the world of books and librarianship through the encouragement of the love of books and reading,” according to www.tnla.org.

Boudreau-Henry has been library science program coordinator at MTSU’s James E. Walker Library for the past 18 years and will be retiring May 31. The crowning achievement of her tenure is the approval of a master’s degree in library science for MTSU, the culmination of years of hard work. Three students graduated this academic year with MLS degrees.

Prior to this achievement, Boudreau-Henry guided more than 150 graduate students toward acquiring master’s degrees in education with concentrations on library science. About 140 of her former students are employed in libraries in the Middle Tennessee area.

Her devotion to her profession further includes 10 years of service as co-chair of the Volunteer State Book Awards Committee and board membership service for Murfreesboro’s Linebaugh Public Library, the Williamson County Library, the Stones River Regional Library and Tenn-Share, a consortium of Tennessee libraries dedicated to group purchasing power and sharing existing resources.

Blackstone owner named to Brewers Association post

Taylor

Kent Taylor, owner of Blackstone Brewing Company, has been named vice chair of the newly-created engineering subcommittee of the Brewers Association.

The engineering subcommittee will assist with fulfilling the goals of the technical committee, which has worked to improve brewery safety, sustainability, wastewater guidance and quality and compliance guidelines for member breweries.

The subcommittee will develop and distribute white papers and other guidance materials and industry standards for members to use in designing, constructing and operating their breweries.

Pinnacle adds 4 in Williamson County

Pinnacle has added an office leader and three other financial services professionals for its Williamson County operations.

Michael Colyer brings 13 years of financial services experience to his role of office leader for Pinnacle’s Cool Springs-Mallory Lane office. Before joining Pinnacle, Colyer spent 13 years with SunTrust Bank, where his roles included serving as a branch manager, business banking relationship manager and personal banker.

He earned a degree in business administration from Middle Tennessee State University.

Casey Chavis has 14 years of experience and joins the Brentwood office as a client service specialist. Chavis was with Bank of America for 14 years, where she was a relationship manager.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from DeVry University.

Ben Chandler, with 14 years of experience, is a service specialist for Pinnacle’s Franklin-Royal Oaks office. Chandler comes to Pinnacle from First Tennessee Bank in Franklin, where he was an operations manager and a financial services representative.

Chandler graduated from the University of Memphis with a degree in real estate, finance and insurance.

Erica Shaw, also a service specialist, brings eight years of experience and is based at the firm’s Carothers office. She comes to Pinnacle from the Bank of Nashville, where roles included serving as a personal banker and teller. Previously she was a customer service supervisor for Fifth Third Bank.

Barge, Waggoner adds to Transportation Unit

Haycraft

Jonathan Haycraft, PE, ENV SP, and Mark Washing, PE, have joined the Transportation Business Unit at Barge, Waggoner, Sumner and Cannon, Inc.

Haycraft will manage the firm’s roadway and bridge design services as road and bridge director. During his career, Haycraft has led the design of multiple interchange projects, roundabout design and complete street projects throughout Tennessee and the Southeast. He previously was with Gresham Smith & Partners.

A graduate of the University of Louisville, Haycraft earned a master’s in civil engineering with a focus on structural engineering, as well a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. Haycraft also is an Envision Sustainability Professional.

Washing

Washing joins the firm as director of Traffic Engineering Services. He has more than 30 years of experience in traffic engineering, intelligent transportation systems planning and design, and traffic signal systems, along with roadway and site lighting designs.

Washing has worked throughout the Southeastern planning, designing and implementing projects. Prior to joining Barge Waggoner, Washing was employed with Volkert Engineering.

A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Washing earned a degree in electrical engineering.

Tivity Health names Holland its new CFO

Holland

Tivity Health, Inc., has selected Adam C. Holland as its chief financial officer. Holland will succeed interim CFO Glenn Hargreaves, who was named to the interim role in November 2016 and will resume his responsibilities as the company’s chief accounting officer.

Holland joins Tivity Health after serving in a variety of executive financial roles throughout his 16-year career. Most recently, he served as CFO since 2015 of Kirkland’s, Inc. During his 12-year tenure at Kirkland’s, Holland held a variety of financial leadership roles.

Holland holds a degree in business administration and a master’s in accountancy, both from the University of Tennessee at Martin. He also spent three years earlier in his career as a senior auditor with Ernst & Young LLP. He will be based in Franklin.