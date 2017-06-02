VOL. 41 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 02, 2017

Broadway Smash. Predators fans are invited to outdoor viewing parties on Broadway between Fifth and Third for Saturday and Monday’s Stanley Cup Finals home games against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Live music begins at 3 p.m., and Alan Jackson will perform at 4:45, followed by the Predators pre-game show at 5:30 and the game at 7. Should additional games be necessary – starting with Game 5 at Pittsburgh on June 8 – locations for viewing parties will remain downtown but in new locations due to the CMA Music Festival. Lawn chairs and small bags, no larger than 12×12, will be allowed. No coolers or backpacks.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Telling your story – presentation skills for small business leaders. Guest speaker, Mimi Bliss, owner, Median & Presentation Training. 7:30-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Coopertown Barrel Festival

Live music and family fun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids Zone, Wooden Barrel games. Barrel Fest 5-Miler starts at 7 a.m. Race information: www.runsignup.com. Festival information: www.barrelfestival.com.

Robertson County Republican Party Meeting

Town hall meeting with Sen. Pat Roberts and Rep. Sabi Kumar. Guest speaker Dr. David Black Founder of Aegis Sciences Corporation and Second Vote! Senior Center on Locust Street, just off the square in Springfield. Breakfast at 8:30 a.m., program at 9 a.m. Everyone invited. Information: www.robertsonchamber.org/news_events/county_events

Wine on the Rails

Watertown has parted with its prohibition-era liquor laws to host a wine festival near the downtown square. The TN Central Railway Museum will transport participants aboard a restored and air-conditioned 1950s steel streamliner train. Train attendees also get exclusive access to the wine festival grounds for two hours before the public is allowed in. There will be tastings from eight Tennessee wineries, hosted by the Upper Cumberland Wine Trail organization. Activities include jazz, art and food vendors. Participating Upper Cumberland Wineries: DelMonaco Winery, Stonehaus Winery, Highland Manor Winery, Holly Ridge Winery, Red Barn Winery, Northfield Vineyards, Cellar 53 Winery and Chestnut Hill Winery. Tennessee Central Railway Museum, 220 Willow Street, Nashville. $64-$189. 8:30 a.m. Must be 21 years of age or older. Information: https://wineontherails.com/2017/04/07/2017-watertown-wine-festival-train

STEM Camp for Girls

Game Changers is a camp intended to expose middle school girls to science, technology, engineering and mathematics in a unique, sports-centered context. After camp, each girl will be paired with a professional woman for six months of one-to-one mentoring and STEM expeditions (or corporate field trips) to further explore STEM in sports. Google Fiber Space, 1108 Division St. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Fee: $150. Information: https://fiber.google.com/cities/nashville/

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information: www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

THROUGH JUNE 11

China Lights

Chinese Lantern Festival at the Fairgrounds, Nashville. The festival will feature large-scale Chinese lanterns as well as activities, food and entertainment from the Chinese culture. Tuesday-Sunday, 5:30-10 p.m. Fee: Adults, $15, Children, $10. Under 5 free. 500 Wedgewood Avenue. Information: www.chinalightsnashvilletn.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

Chamber North Quarterly Meeting

Chamber North serves Chamber members in the 37207, 37208, 37189, 37218 and 37228 zip codes. Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, 331 Great Circle Road, Nashville. 8-9:30 a.m. A light breakfast will be served. This is a free event, but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Gallatin Chamber Formal Leads Exchange

Leads exchange on the first and third Tuesday of every month. Directly following leads exchange; attendees have the option to attend lunch at the pre-determined location. 11:30 a.m.-noon. Gallatin Public Library, 123 E. Main Street. Information: 452-4000

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Whitt’s Barbecue, 604 Long Hollow Pike, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

CMT Music Awards

Now in its 16th year, the CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville. This year’s event will be hosted by Charles Esten of TV show “Nashville.” Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and The Chainsmokers, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, and Lady Antebellum and Earth, Wind & Fire are scheduled to perform. 7 p.m., Music City Center. Information: www.cmt.com/cmt-music-awards

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Studio 615, 272 Broadmoor Drive, Nashville 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Update. http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants. Take business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. A member’s only event. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, Suite 150. Morning event: 7:30-9 a.m. Lunch event: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch provided by Sam’s Club. Afternoon event: 3:30-5 p.m. Off-site at Scout’s Pub, 158 Front St, Suite 120 which will provide food and drink.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Street Food Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. This event takes place every Thursday. Deaderick Street (4th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North) will be closed 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for the event.

JUNE 8-11

CMA Music Festival

Thousands of country music fan from all over the world move in to Nashville for four days to experience hundreds of live concerts, meet and greets, autograph signings and celebrity sporting events. Nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium feature the big-name artists, daily concerts at Riverfront Park star well-known and up-and-coming artists, and Fan Fair X at Music City Center offers autograph signings and photos of the artists, shopping, live music and more. Information: http://reservations.visitmusiccity.com/package/info/8833/7229

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Celebrity Softball Game

A 27-year tradition in Nashville during the CMA Music Festival, City of Hope’s Celebrity Softball Game regularly features some of country music’s biggest and hottest stars. This year, Kellie Pickler, Bobby Bones, Sara Evans, Craig Morgan, The Swon Brothers, Jessie James Decker joined by her husband and NFL player Eric Decker, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth from ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” Todd, Savannah and Chase Chrisley of USA’s “Chrisley Knows Best” and many more will take to the field in support of City of Hope’s lifesaving mission. Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem. For the first time this year, City of Hope will involve legendary artists as play-by-play announcers. The first round of artists to participate include Brenda Lee, Lee Greenwood, Jeannie Seely and Tim Rushlow. First Tennessee Park, 401 Jackson St. Fee: $35

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

June Round Table

Guest speaker will be Virginia historian Art Wingo, who will speak on Richmond’s Chimboraza hospital and the Tennesseans who were treated there. The event is free to the public. The Franklin Civil War Round Table is an educational program of Franklin’s Charge, and meets each month at Carnton Plantation’s Fleming Center, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle. Information: www.franklinscharge.com/round-table

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Wilson County Democratic Party

Phillip Warren, the Administrator of Elections will be guest speaker for the Wilson County Democratic Party meeting. Wilson County Fairgrounds, School Exhibit Building, 945 E. Baddour Parkway. 6:30-8 p.m. Information: www.wilsoncountydemocrats.org/events/

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

The monthly membership luncheon features speakers of interest to local businesses and is held on the 2nd Monday of each month. Guest speaker for June is Lonnie Puterbaugh, and he will discuss August Solar Eclipse. Fairvue Plantation, 981 Plantation Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber Members: $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline; $25 at the door. The cost for non-members is $25. Reservations are required. Information: 452-4000.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

Williamson 101

Are you a new Williamson, Inc. Business Partner or considering becoming one? Do you have a new employee that wants to get involved? Want to learn how to make a difference with your Williamson, Inc. partnership? Attend the next Williamson 101 to learn how to maximize your partnership. Discover the many ways to get involved. We’ll show you how at this fun, educational meeting where you will learn about Williamson, Inc. and meet other new and existing partners. Light refreshments served. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Reservation required. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/williamson-101-06-13-2017-354436

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Crescent City, 102 N. Water Ave, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank – Denney Room (2nd floor), 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Information: Michael Lottman, 714-2702

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

Chamber Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn how businesses play a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Deadline to register, June 9. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.

An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies

Seattle Theatre Group presents astrophysicist, cosmologist, author and popularizer of science Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson and his new lecture, “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies,” at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Andrew Jackson Hall. 8 p.m. 505 Deadrick St. Information and tickets: http://www.tpac.org

Williamson, Inc. Young Professionals

Topic: Living and Leading with Intention. Guest speaker: Amanda Blanck, Managing Partner, Deviate. The difference between activity and productivity is intention. We’ll show you how to use your guiding compass, your values, as a North Star to intentionally grow yourself and your community to enjoy success and fulfillment at a whole new level. Columbia State Community College, Williamson County Campus. 1228 Liberty Pike. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/young-professionals-354449

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Gallatin 3rd Thursday on Main

Free concerts will be held on the third Thursday of each month from June through September. 6:30-9 p.m. Downtown merchants, restaurants and bars will be open late and will be selling merchandise, food, and beverages, so bring your lawn chairs, and plan to spend the evening on the downtown Gallatin Square. June concert will feature The Parks. Information: Donna Belote, 452-5692.

Music on Main

Featuring Hoffman. Goodlettsville City Hall Lawn, 105 S. Main Street. 6:30-8 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Information: www.goodlettsvillechamber.com/

Springfield Art Walk

Historic downtown, merchants open late, art vendors, food trucks, live entertainment. Music by Red Light ll 5-8 p.m.