No Stanley Cup ticket? You can still party downtown

VOL. 41 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 02, 2017

Kassidy Sommer, 20 of Nashville jumps for joy after the Predators defeat the Ducks during game 6 of the Western Conference finals. -- Michelle Morrow | The Ledger

Live music and big screens will take over Lower Broadway on Saturday and Monday for the free Broadway Smash parties when the Nashville Predators play host to Pittsburgh in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The events are free and open to the public and meant to give fans a way to cheer on the team together downtown. Artist names are to be announced.

A stage at Fifth and Broadway will face the Cumberland River, with large screens at the stage and in other locations. Broadway will be closed between Fifth Avenue and Third Avenue. The site will open at 3:30 p.m. with music beginning at 4. Alan Jackson performs at 4:45. Pre-game broadcast will be shown starting at 5:30 p.m., and the game at 7.

Should additional games be necessary – starting with Game 5 on June 8 – locations for parties will remain downtown but in new locations due to the CMA Music Festival.

“The excitement at these parties has been as electric as what we’ve seen inside Bridgestone Arena,” Sean Henry, president and CEO of the Predators, says of the Party in the Park viewing events that led up to this week’s Finals.

Predators mascot GNASH and the Predators Energy Team are scheduled to make appearances at all parties. Food trucks will be on site, and sodas and beers, bottled water and hot dogs are available for sale.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to Walk of Fame Park. At the Broadway Smash, lawn chairs and small bags (no bigger than 12x12) are allowed. For public safety, new house rules will be strictly enforced. No coolers, backpacks or large bags will be permitted at any of the parties.

All games start at 7 p.m. Central Time.