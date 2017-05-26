Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 26, 2017

Volkswagen staffing agency hiring 200 workers in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — A staffing agency for the Volkswagen plant in Tennessee is holding job fair to hire more than 200 production workers at the factory.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2rSyyKF) the new vacancies are in addition to the 1,000 who have already been hired for new jobs at the facility since December.

The plant opened to great fanfare in 2011, but sales of the midsized Passat had already begun to slide before revelations about Volkswagen's diesel emissions cheating scandal emerged in 2015. The facility has since added production of the new seven-seat Atlas SUV that is seen as key to reviving sales prospects in the U.S.

Spokesman Scott Wilson said earlier this month that the plant employs nearly 3,500 people and that hiring will continue until production reaches its peak.

