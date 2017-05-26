Country stars to honor Gregg Allman at CMT Awards

VOL. 41 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 26, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Country's biggest stars will pay tribute to Southern rocker Gregg Allman at the CMT Music Awards with performances from Jason Aldean, Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker and more.

CMT President Brian Philips said in a statement Wednesday that after Allman's death Saturday, artists started reaching out to see how they could honor Allman during the show, which will air June 7.

Philips said the Allman Brothers Band created the "bedrock foundation of modern Southern music."

In addition, CMT announced that Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini, who is a leading nominee, will both be performing during the awards show. Previously announced performers include Florida Georgia Line with The Chainsmokers, Keith Urban with Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert.