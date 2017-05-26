Urban forestry proposals being accepted through June 23

VOL. 41 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 26, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Groups interested in submitting urban forestry tree planting project proposals may do so through June 23.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry said local governments, private nonprofit organizations and educational institutions are eligible to apply for the program.

The Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program offers a 50/50 matching cost-share program for tree planting on public property, rights-of-way and private nonprofit land. It also covers half the cost of trees and shipping, contracted planting, mulch, tree-watering bags, tree labels and acknowledgement signs.

The funds can also be used for tree planting on private property but only within riparian areas, characterized as a 35-foot zone extending outward from the edge of a river, stream or creek bank. Riparian tree plantings are allowed on private property, but grants aren't available to individual land owners.