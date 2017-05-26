Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 26, 2017

Report: Tennessee opioid overdose deaths mostly white, male

NASHVILLE (AP) — A new report on drug overdose deaths as of 2015 in Tennessee says that the fatalities are primarily white, mostly male and increasingly less likely to have prescriptions for the drugs.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2qlTEwa ) that a Tennessee Department of Health report obtained Wednesday indicates a surge of overdose deaths between 2012 and 2015 in the state, with most stemming from overdoses on opioids, including heroin and fentanyl. As an opioid crisis sweeps the country, Tennessee has had 22 drug overdose deaths for every 100,000 residents, and 14 nonfatal overdoses for every death.

The report says that more than 86 percent of overdose fatalities in 2015 were white, and more than 55 percent were male. Deaths have climbed even as prescription distribution tightens, indicating illicit obtainment.

