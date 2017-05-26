Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 26, 2017

Tennessee tax preparer sentenced to 1 year in tax fraud

Updated 7:10AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee tax preparer was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for filing fraudulent tax returns with phony deductions worth $443,600.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith's office says Nashville resident Tracey Brown operated Total Tax Services from home. Court documents say that from January 2006 through December 2010, she filed fraudulent tax returns without her clients' knowledge or permission to increase their refunds.

The returns claimed false medical expenses, charitable contributions, business losses and other fake deductions.

She was ordered to pay about $210,200 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

Brown previously pleaded guilty in September 2016 to aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return.

