Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 19, 2017

US jobless claims rose slightly to 234,000 last week

Updated 7:33AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Slightly more people sought U.S. unemployment benefits last week, but jobless claims remained at historically low levels.

The Labor Department says applications for weekly unemployment aid rose 1,000 to 234,000. The four-week average, a less volatile figure, fell 5,750 to 235,250.

Applications are a close indication of layoffs. They have been below 300,000, a historically low figure, for 116 weeks. That's the longest streak since 1970.

The ultra-low figure adds to evidence that companies are holding onto workers and hiring at a steady pace. Americans are spending more, factories have cranked up output and home sales are strong, boosting the economy after it barely expanded in the first three months of the year.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0