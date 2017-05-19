Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 19, 2017

Report: Nashville needs 31k affordable rental units by 2025

NASHVILLE (AP) — A new report from Mayor Megan Barry's office says Nashville's shortage of affordable housing units is projected to rise to nearly 31,000 in 2025 if nothing is done to create new options for low-income residents.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2qgImtO) the housing report called "Housing Nashville" was released Monday. The report is billed as a document that will inform and guide policy decisions on affordable housing over the next 10 years.

Barry says growth has brought many exciting opportunities to Nashville, but it's also made it difficult for many people to stay.

According to the report, in 2015 there was a shortage of 17,754 affordable rental housing units to meet the demand for households that earn 60 percent or below of the median household income, which is $52,026.

