VOL. 41 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 26, 2017

Bluegrass Evening at Amqui Station. Fans of traditional bluegrass, Americana and “new” grass will enjoy listening to headlining acts and pickers jamming on the Station’s lawn and front porch. Amqui Station & Visitors Center, 303 Madison Street, Madison. 7-10 p.m. Fee: Adult, $10, $15 at the gate. Both tickets include 3 beers as part of the admission. Youth (7-14) $5; 6 and younger free. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/amqui-station-pickin-party-tickets-9305104819?aff=es2

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Public Affairs Roundtable

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Topic: An Update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, State Representatives Charles Sargent, Glen Casada, and Sam Whitson. Williamson County Administration Complex, 1320 W. Main St., #210. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com.

Good Morning Gallatin Series

The Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce event’s goal for this program is to allow the public to ‘wake up to what’s trending’ by hearing about business and community issues and to get updates on new legislation at the local, county and state levels from our elected officials. Program and speakers: Update from State Legislature Activity. Free and open to the public. The series will run through May. 7:30 a.m. Monthaven Room at Sumner Regional Medical Center. Information: 615 452-4000

THROUGH JUNE 11

China Lights

Chinese Lantern Festival at the Fairgrounds, Nashville. The festival will feature large-scale Chinese lanterns as well as activities, food and entertainment from the Chinese culture. Tuesday-Sunday, 5:30-10 p.m. Fee: Adults, $15, Children, $10. Under 5 free. 500 Wedgewood Avenue. Information: www.chinalighsnashvilletn.com

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Cajunfest 2017

Authentic Louisiana Cajun festival with food, live music and wine. Amber Falls Winery and Cellars, 794 Ridgetop Road, Hampshire (about 15 miles west of Columbia). Noon-8 p.m. Enjoy fried gator, boudin, boiled crawfish, jambalaya and a gumbo cookoff contest. Wayne & Same ’Ol 2 Step (Zydeco Music) and Jambalaya Cajun Band will provide entertainment. Benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Maury County. Fee: Adults $15, Ages 10-20, $10. Information: www.amberfallswinery.com/events/cajunfest

MONDAY, MAY 29

Memorial Day Classic

Family friendly community event featuring 15K, 5K timed race and 1-mile fun run/walk to benefit the Cumberland Crisis Pregnancy Center. Drakes Creek Park, Hendersonville. Race times: 5K at 7:30 a.m., 15K at 7 a.m. Fun run/walk at 8 a.m. Fee: $25 and up. Information and registration: http://www.thememorialdayclassic.org/

TUESDAY, MAY 30

Gallatin Chamber Leads Exchange

A formal leads exchange on the 1st & 3rd Tuesday of every month from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Directly following leads exchange; attendees have the option to attend lunch at the pre-determined location. Sumner Bank & Trust, (upstairs conference room), 780 Browns Lane.

TUESDAY, MAY 30

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. This meeting is a casual networking event. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Cancun Lagoon, 383 Summer Hall Drive, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Street Food Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. This event takes place every Thursday. Deaderick Street (4th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North) will be closed 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for the event.

YP Nashville Leadership Series

A new leadership series aimed at connecting, engaging and empowering future leaders to actively shape the future of the region. The goal is to build the next generation of community leaders and enhance regional prosperity. Speaker: Steve Joiner, dean of the College of Leadership and Public Service and managing director of the Institute for Conflict Management at Lipscomb University. Topic: Conflict Management. 8-11 a.m. Lipscomb University, Swang 234, One University Park Drive, Nashville. Registration required, deadline May 25. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.aspx

Taste of Gallatin

This event showcases restaurants, caterers, groceries, and other businesses in the Gallatin area. Gallatin Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Ave. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fee: Adults $15 in advance, $20 at the door, Child $5. Tickets go on sale May 8 at the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce and Perkins Drugs & Gift Shop. Information: 452-4000.

Music on Main

Kick off the season with Martin Family Circus. This family of 6 brings family friendly music that will make you smile. Soulful family harmony, steeped in traditional roots. Goodlettsville City Hall Lawn, 105 S. Main Street. 6:30-8 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Information: http://www.goodlettsvillechamber.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Telling your story – presentation skills for small business leaders. Guest speaker, Mimi Bliss, owner, Median & Presentation Training. 7:30 a.m.- 9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/first-friday-your-small-business-resource-06-02-2017-354304

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Coopertown Barrel Festival

Live music and family fun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids Zone, Wooden Barrel games. Barrel Fest 5-Miler starts at 7 a.m. Race information: www.runsignup.com. Festival information: www.barrelfestival.com.

Wine on the Rails

Watertown has parted with its prohibition-era liquor laws to host a wine festival near the downtown square. The TN Central Railway Museum will transport participants aboard a restored and air-conditioned 1950’s steel streamliner train. Train attendees also get exclusive access to the wine festival grounds for two hours before the public is allowed in. There will be tastings from eight Tennessee wineries, hosted by the Upper Cumberland Wine Trail organization. Activities include jazz, art and food vendors. Participating Upper Cumberland Wineries: DelMonaco Winery, Stonehaus Winery, Highland Manor Winery, Holly Ridge Winery, Red Barn Winery, Northfield Vineyards, Cellar 53 Winery and Chestnut Hill Winery. Tennessee Central Railway Museum, 220 Willow Street, Nashville. $64-$189. 8:30 a.m. Must be 21 years of age or older. Information: https://wineontherails.com/2017/04/07/2017-watertown-wine-festival-train

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information: www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

Chamber North Quarterly Meeting

Chamber North serves Chamber members in the 37207, 37208, 37189, 37218 and 37228 zip codes. Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, 331 Great Circle Road, Nashville. 8-9:30 a.m. A light breakfast will be served. This is a free event, but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Gallatin Chamber Formal Leads Exchange

One of the main rolls of the Chamber is to help grow and promote your business. Join us for a formal leads exchange on the first and third Tuesday of every month. Directly following leads exchange; attendees have the option to attend lunch at the pre-determined location. 11:30 a.m.-noon. Gallatin Public Library, 123 E. Main Street. Information: 452-4000

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Whitt’s Barbecue, 604 Long Hollow Pike, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Studio 615, 272 Broadmoor Drive, Nashville 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Update. http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants. Take business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. A member’s only event. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, Suite 150. Morning event: 7:30-9 a.m. Lunch event: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch provided by BurgerFI. Afternoon event: 3:30-5 p.m. Off-site at Bonefish Grill, 3010A Mallory Lane, which will provide food and drink for $5.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Street Food Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. This event takes place every Thursday. Deaderick Street (4th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North) will be closed 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for the event.

JUNE 8-11

CMA Music Festival

Thousands of country music fan from all over the world move in to Nashville for four days to experience CAM Music Festival- featuring hundreds of live concerts, meet and greets, autograph signings and celebrity sporting events. Information: http://reservations.visitmusiccity.com/package/info/8833/7229

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

The monthly membership luncheon features speakers of interest to local businesses and is held on the 2nd Monday of each month. Guest speaker for June is Lonnie Puterbaugh, and he will discuss August Solar Eclipse. Fairvue Plantation, 981 Plantation Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber Members: $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline; $25 at the door. The cost for non-members is $25. Reservations are required. Information: 452-4000.

Wilson County Democratic Party

Phillip Warren, the Administrator of Elections will be guest speaker for the Wilson County Democratic Party meeting. Wilson County Fairgrounds, School Exhibit Building, 945 E. Baddour Parkway. 6:30-8 p.m. Information: https://www.wilsoncountydemocrats.org/events/

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

Williamson 101

Are you a new Williamson, Inc. Business Partner or considering becoming one? Do you have a new employee that wants to get involved? Want to learn how to make a difference with your Williamson, Inc. partnership? Attend the next Williamson 101 to learn how to maximize your partnership. Discover the many ways to get involved. We’ll show you how at this fun, educational meeting where you will learn about Williamson, Inc. and meet other new and existing partners. Light refreshments served. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Reservation required. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/williamson-101-06-13-2017-354436

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Crescent City, 102 N. Water Ave, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank – Denney Room (2nd floor), 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Information: Michael Lottman, 714-2702

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

Member Orientation

Joining the Chamber was an important step for your business. Now, how do you make the most of your investment? Join us for Member Orientation and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Deadline to register, June 9. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.

Williamson, Inc. Young Professionals

Topic: Living and Leading with Intention. Guest speaker: Amanda Blanck, Managing Partner, Deviate. The difference between activity and productivity is intention. We’ll show you how to use your guiding compass, your values, as a North Star to intentionally grow yourself and your community to enjoy success and fulfillment at a whole new level. Columbia State Community College, Williamson County Campus. 1228 Liberty Pike. 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/young-professionals-354449

Gallatin – 3rd Thursday on Main

Free concerts will be held on the third Thursday of each month from June through September. 6:30- 9pm. Downtown merchants, restaurants and bars will be open late and will be selling merchandise, food, and beverages, so bring your lawn chairs, and plan to spend the evening on the downtown Gallatin Square. June concert will feature The Parks. Information: Donna Belote – 452-5692.

Music on Main

The band Hoffman scheduled for event. Hoffman members have fused Rock and Country together to give you a night of high octane Country and Rock. Goodlettsville City Hall Lawn, 105 S. Main Street. 6:30 – 8 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Information: http://www.goodlettsvillechamber.com/

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

Chamber North Meet Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmer’s Market – The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd., Nashville. 4:30-6 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.aspx?EventID=1918

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Guest speakers from the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Sports Council. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

Our fourth stop on the Tour of Midtown, West End. We will discuss the West End corridor’s history, livability and economic development. Vanderbilt University, Student Life Center, Board of Trust Room, 310 25th Avenue S. 7:45 a.m.-9:15 a.m. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served. Must register to attend this event. Chamber Midtown is one of six of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Area Advisory Councils, formed to champion business prosperity in one of Nashville’s most thriving business districts. Area Advisory Councils serve the unique business needs of our members and provide opportunities for getting involved in solving problems, discussing issues and implementing special projects and events for a specific business neighborhood. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

Business After Hours

Business After Hours is the ideal opportunity to develop relationships, walk away with new connections and market your business to more than 150 attendees. Increase your company’s marketing efforts by purchasing a display table to endorse your business. Tables include admission for four, a 6-foot table, and promotion among Chamber members and area business leaders. Table space is limited - register early. Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium- West Club, 1 Titans Way. Fee: Chamber member - $25, Future member - $50, Chamber member display table -$250. Pre-registration is required. Registration includes hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets for beer, wine, and soft drinks. Member rate discount includes all employees of a Chamber-member company and their invited guests. We are unable to accept reservations by phone or e-mail. Registration is non-refundable and cannot be transferred to future events. No confirmation is sent prior to the event. Information: Pre-registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events