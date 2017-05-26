And in the end, who has to pay for new plumbing?

VOL. 41 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 26, 2017

I was a big fan of the Beatles, as some may know, for most of my life. Then I had read hundreds of books and wrote a couple about the lads from Liverpool. Now, I am a historian and have a radio show to prove it. The intro to the show identifies me as a historian, so I must be.

As many of the casual observers might recall, Feb. 9, 2014, was the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ first appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” Since then, every day is the 50th anniversary of the Beatles doing something. Now, for instance, we are experiencing hoopla for the 50th anniversary release of Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

As many in the field of residential real estate are learning, in Nashville, this is the 50th anniversary of all sorts of things having to do with home construction. Unfortunately for either buyer or sellers, these construction components will not last as long as either Sir Paul McCartney or Ringo Starr.

Based on numerous reports by inspectors, the galvanized plumbing in a number of the houses in the area is about to go the way of the Dave Clark Five. The pipes are rusting, soon to be completely filled with corrosion and eventually spring some leaks. Much like the White House, some leak.

While, the individual leaks are reparable, the entire system should be replaced.

So who pays for this? Seller of the property lives in the house with the leaks and reduced pressure and sees no reason to replace it. The seller feels the buyer will reap the reward of the improvement. Let him replace the old plumbing.

The buyer says, “If you don’t replace it, I will walk.”

The buyer holds most of the cards, as it will take some time to locate a new buyer, and there is always the chance that the new buyer will make the same demands.

The seller can refuse, however, and often does. In some cases, they get a bid and negotiate from there.

Another important date is approaching for all HVAC units manufactured in the days of the Beatles, the Eagles, Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Nirvana, Shania Twain, or Taylor Swift, even. A certain type of Freon is banned effective next year.

In a home built in 1999, the HVAC is functioning well other than the need for a bit of Freon on occasion. Today, the house is sold and needs a shot.

What about next year? It will need a new system. Should the seller be forced to replace a properly functioning HVAC because it may need a banned substance next year? The Yankees took A-Rod back.

Sale of the Week

Sylvan Park, boasting walkability, new restaurants and an intellectually creative vibe, continues to grow as one of Nashville’s most desirable neighborhoods.

Bordered by the historic Richland-West End neighborhood and now stretching across Charlotte Pike into the Nations, Sylvan Park remains loaded with older homes, although the residents have heard the consistent roar of the bulldozer over the years.

But the restaurants make up for the noise. While holding its own with the venerable McCabe’s Pub and later Park Café, and providing stability to a space that housed the original Bro’s, Schwartz’s Deli, then Red Rooster, now Local Taco is on board and going strong. With Miel killing it on the western side, the newest hit attraction is called “Answer,” and it has all of them.

Penny Lane had Paul McCartney, and Sylvan Park has Christie Wilson. Sylvan Park is her ears and in her eyes. Her late father, Hal Wilson, was a pioneer in the area and coined the name Sylvan Heights for the outskirts that rise above the Park of Sylvan. No one knows more of the neighborhood than Wilson.

Last week, she and Yvonne Kelly listed and sold 4104 Utah Avenue for $870,000, a sum that could have bought all of Sylvan Park about the time John Lennon was sneaking into Strawberry Field.

With 3,866 square feet, four bedrooms and four full baths, the home included a tankless water heater, a screen porch with a fireplace, a garage that would hold two motorcars (clean machines) and two bonus rooms.

Joe Hach of Keller Williams represented the buyers, who must have been prepared for the moment that the right house would come along. Both sides rehearsing and repeating the lines that they will pay asking price, promise to close on the day the seller wants, set no financing contingency and write a substantial earnest money check.

Joe’s last name has a couple of silent letters, those being the last two, so he is Joe Hach, like “ha ha.”

Richard Courtney is a real estate broker with Christianson, Patterson, Courtney and Associates, as well as the host of “From Me to You,” Nashville’s only Beatles’ radio show, which can be heard at 9 a.m. Sundays on Hippie Radio.