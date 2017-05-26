Midstate road, bridge projects

VOL. 41 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 26, 2017

Road and bridge projects scheduled for the next 12 to 14 years under the IMPROVE Act, the recently passed state law that raises revenue for infrastructure projects. Some projects that span more than one county might not be shown.

Cheatham County

Program Route Project Description Length Backlog Est cost to comp Local Bridges 0A226 Dry Fork Rd. Bridge Over Dry Fork Creek 0.010 No $242,000 Local Bridges 0A372 S. Harpeth Rd. Bridge Over Brush Creek 0.010 No $565,000 State Bridges SR-249 Sams Creek Rd. Bridge Over Dry Creek 0.010 No $844,000 State Bridges I-40 I-40 Bridge Over Harpeth River (Eb) 0.010 No $5,935,000 State Bridges SR-249 Jackson Felts Rd. Bridge Over New Hope Rd. / I-24 0.010 No $2,599,000 Local Bridges 0A235 Little Marrowbone Rd. Bridge Over Marrowbone Creek 0.010 No $767,000 Local Bridges 0A506 Lost Hollow Ln. Bridge Over South Harpeth River 0.010 No $719,000 State Bridges I-40 I-40 Bridge Over Harpeth River (Wb) 0.010 No $5,935,000 Interstate I-40 From Sr-249 Luyben Hills Rd. To Cheatham-Davidson County Line. 3.500 No $45,240,000 Rural Access SR-49 From Sr-12 To I-24 (Spot Improvements - Tpr Option 4) 6.150 Yes $30,200,000 Interstate I-24 I-24 Exit 31 Ramp Improvements 1.200 No $3,500,000 Interstate I-24 I-24 Truck Climbing Lane Lm 0.05 - 0.57 1.080 No $6,500,000 $103,046,000

Davidson County

Program Route Project Description Length Backlog Est. Cost to Comp. State Bridges US-31A/41A (SR-11) Horton Hwy. bridge over Branch 0.010 No $241,000 State Bridges US-31A/41A (SR-11) Nolensville Rd. bridge over Branch 0.010 No $1,036,000 State Bridges US-31 (SR-6) E. Main St. bridge over Harpeth River 0.010 No $4,532,000 State Bridges US-31 (SR-6) Columbia Pk. bridge over West Harpeth River 0.010 No $2,041,000 State Bridges US-31A/41A (SR-11) Horton Hwy. bridge over Harpeth River 0.010 No $2,725,000 State Bridges US-31A/41A (SR-11) Nolensville Rd. bridge over Mill Creek 0.010 No $1,445,000 State Bridges US-31A/41A (SR-11) Nolensville Rd. bridge over Mc Canless Branch 0.010 No $2,482,000 State Bridges US-31 (SR-6) Columbia Pk. bridge over CSX RR 0.010 No $2,809,000 State Bridges SR-96 Murfreesboro Rd. bridge over Mayes Creek 0.010 No $1,462,000 State Bridges SR-96 3rd Ave. S bridge over Harpeth River 0.010 No $3,250,000 Urban Growth SR-100 Fairview Blvd. from Bowie Lake Rd. To I-840 4.430 No $51,786,000 Urban Growth SR-397 Mack C. Hatcher Memorial Pkwy. from SR-96 East of Franklin to US-31 (SR 6, Columbia Pike) south of Franklin (southeast quadrant) 3.190 No $35,000,000 Urban Growth SR-96 Franklin Rd. from east of Arno Road to east of SR 252 (Wilson Pike) 5.800 Yes $37,500,000 Urban Growth SR-96 Franklin Rd. from east of SR 252 (Wilson Pike) to I-840 5.620 Yes $27,600,000 Interstate I-65 Interchange at SR 441 (Moores Lane), reconstruction 0.700 No $20,000,000 Urban Growth SR-397 Mack C. Hatcher Memorial Blvd. from south of SR 96 to US 431 (SR-106) (northwest quadrant) 3.260 Yes $43,300,000 Urban Growth US-31 (SR-6) Columbia Pike from Fowlkes Street to SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Parkway) 1.870 No $23,562,000 Urban Growth US-31 (SR-6) Columbia Pike from I-840 In Thompsons St to Mack Hatcher Parkway in Franklin 4.970 No $50,000,000 Urban Growth US-31A/41A (SR-11) Nolensville Pike from south of Burkitt Road to north of Mill Creek 1.770 Yes $50,400,000 Urban Growth SR-96 From I-840 in Williamson County to Veterans Parkway 6.910 Yes $45,420,000 Total $406,591,000

Dickson County

Program Route Project Desc. Length Backlog Est. Cost to comp. Local Bridges 1854 E. Piney Rd. bridge over East Fork Piney River 0.010 No $727,000 State Bridges SR-46 Yellow Creek Rd. bridge over Branch LM 15.74 0.010 No $808,000 Local Bridges 0A177 Old Hwy. 47 bridge over Town Branch 0.010 No $370,000 State Bridges SR-46 Yellow Creek Rd. bridge over Yellow Creek LM 19.06 0.010 No $1,015,000 Rural Access I-840 From I-40 to Sr-96 1.520 No $30,000,000 Maintenance I-40 Dickson rest area renovation 0.520 No $3,750,000 $36,670,000

Maury County

Program Route Project Description Length Backlog Est. Cost to comp. Local Bridges 1897 Howard Bridge Rd. bridge over Duck River 0.010 No $2,453,000 Local Bridges 01916 Bigbyville Rd. bridge over Little Bigby Creek 0.010 No $185,000 Local Bridges 01924 Seavy Hight Rd. bridge over Fountain Creek 0.010 No $1,784,000 Local Bridges 02733 Lawrenceburg Hwy. bridge over Rattlesnake Falls Branch 0.010 No $931,000 Local Bridges 02733 Lawrenceburg Hwy. bridge over Tennessee Southern Rr 0.010 No $1,355,000 Local Bridges 03194 N. James M. Campbell Blvd bridge over Tennessee Southern RR 0.010 No $220,000 Local Bridges 04624 Mt. Olivet Rd. bridge over Bear Creek 0.010 No $373,000 Local Bridges 0A064 Roberts Bend Ln. bridge over Knob Creek 0.010 No $544,000 Local Bridges 0A161 Cranford Hollow Rd. bridge over Branch 0.010 No $139,000 Local Bridges 0A189 Daimwood Rd. bridge over Cedar Creek 0.010 No $224,000 Local Bridges 0A408 Ashwood Rd. bridge over Big Bigby Creek 0.010 No $607,000 Local Bridges 0A570 Old Sowell Mill Pk. bridge over Duck River 0.010 No $3,190,000 Local Bridges 0B561 John Lunn Rd. bridge over Aenon Creek 0.010 No $662,000 State Bridges SR-247 Snow Creek Rd. bridge over Leipers Creek 0.010 No $337,000 Local Bridges 0A048 Vestal Hollow Rd. bridge over Leipers Creek 0.010 No $601,000 Local Bridges 0A051 Martin Ervin Rd. bridge over Leipers Creek 0.010 No $433,000 Local Bridges 0A064 Roberts Bend Rd. bridge over Duck River 0.010 No $709,000 Local Bridges 0A068 Algie Sewell Rd. bridge over Leipers Creek 0.010 No $629,000 Local Bridges 0A163 Martin Dr. bridge over Lytle Creek 0.010 No $268,000 Local Bridges 0A177 Carpenter Bridge Rd. bridge over Pumpkin Creek 0.010 No $394,000 Local Bridges 0A326 Martin Hollow Rd. bridge over Campbell Station Branch 0.010 No $499,000 Local Bridges 0A358 Old Hwy. 43 bridge over Big Bigby Branch 0.010 No $1,480,000 Local Bridges 0A381 Arrow Mines Rd. bridge over Sugar Creek 0.010 No $383,000 Local Bridges 0A412 Roy Thompson Rd. bridge over Dog Branch 0.010 No $106,000 Local Bridges 0B021 Craig Bridge Rd. bridge over Duck River 0.010 No $3,304,000 Local Bridges 0B310 Old Sowell Mill Pk. bridge over Cedar Creek 0.010 No $428,000 Local Bridges 0B625 Jones Valley Rd. bridge over Branch 0.010 No $235,000 State Bridges SR-243 N. Main St. bridge over Sugar Creek 0.010 No $2,129,000 Local Bridges 0A424 Curry Branch Rd. bridge over Baptist Creek 0.010 No $679,000 Local Bridges 0A326 Martin Hollow Rd. bridge over S. Fk. Fountain Creek 0.010 No $785,000 Interstate I-65 US 412 (SR-99), Interchange Modification 0.800 Yes $5,600,000 Rural Access SR-166 West of US-43 (SR 6) to US 412 (SR 99) @ Lewis County Line 6.230 Yes $60,500,000 Urban Growth US-31 Columbia Pike widening of US 31 (Columbia Pike) Duplex Rd. in Spring Hill to I-840 in Thompsons Station 5.370 No $60,000,000 $152,166,000

Montgomery County

Program Route Project Description Length Backlog Est. Cost to Comp. Local Bridges 01861 Budds Creek Rd. bridge over Budds Creek 0.010 No $799,000 Local Bridges 03148 Dunbar Cave Rd. bridge over Branch 0.010 No $277,000 Local Bridges 0A089 Ringgold Rd. bridge over IC RR (Removed) 0.010 No $1,432,000 Local Bridges 00975 Dotsonville Rd. bridge over Cummings Creek 0.010 No $760,000 Local Bridges 01863 Cooper Creek Rd. bridge over Branch 0.010 No $241,000 Local Bridges 01888 Shady Grove Rd. bridge over Mcadoo Creek 0.010 No $383,000 Local Bridges 0A009 Sulphur Springs Rd. bridge over Sulphur Branch 0.010 No $461,000 Local Bridges 0A394 Akin Rd. bridge over Louise Creek 0.010 No $580,000 State Bridges SR-13 Kraft St. bridge over IC RR (Removed) 0.010 No $2,701,000 Trade SR-374 From Dotsonville Road to US-79 (SR 76) (Rebudgeted row & stage Const) 2.970 Yes $16,600,000 Interstate I-24 From TN state line to SR 76 (Exit 11) 10.630 No $150,105,000 Urban Growth SR-48 Trenton Road from SR 374 to I- 24 3.720 No $36,700,000 Trade SR-149/374 SR 374 from Dotsonville Road to SR 149, SR 149 from SR 374 to River Road 5.440 Yes $51,400,000 Maintenance I-24 Clarksville Welcome Center renovation 0.100 No $3,000,000 $265,439,000

Robertson County

Program Route Project Description Length Backlog Est. Cost to Comp. Local Bridges 05353 Experiment Station Rd. bridge over Wartrace Creek 0.010 No $686,000 State Bridges SR-49 SR 49 bridge over Calebs Creek 0.010 No $820,000 Local Bridges 01021 Cross Plains Rd. bridge over Empson Branch 0.010 No $62,000 Local Bridges 0A480 Kinneys School Rd. bridge over Sulphur Fork Creek 0.010 No $1,093,000 State Bridges SR-76 SR 76 bridge over Sulphur Fork Creek 0.010 No $4,751,000 Interstate I-24 Ramp Imp. Exit 19, 24 3.140 No $8,800,000 Rural Access SR-76 Charles Drive to New Hall Road 2.070 No $2,620,800 Maintenance I-65 Weigh Station 0.040 Yes $14,500,000 $33,332,800

Rutherford County

Program Route Project Description Length Backlog Est. Cost to Comp. State Bridges US-41A (SR- 16) S. Main St. bridge over Kelly Creek 0.010 No $1,042,000 State Bridges US-231 (SR- 10) S. Church St. bridge over CSX RR 0.010 No $13,255,000 State Bridges SR-96 Franklin Rd. bridge over Branch 0.010 No $695,000 State Bridges SR-99 Bradyville Pk. bridge over Murray Creek 0.010 No $449,000 Urban Growth SR-99 Bradyville Pike, US-41 (SR 2, Se Broad Street) to Rutherford Blvd 2.150 Yes $10,600,000 Urban Growth SR-99 New Salem Highway I-24 to SR 96 1.320 Yes $7,020,000 Urban Growth SR-99 New Salem Highway Cason Lane to I-24 2.130 Yes $30,800,000 Urban Growth SR-266 W. Jefferson Pike SR 102 To East of I-840 3.800 Yes $26,530,578 Urban Growth SR-268 N. Thompson Ln. from US 41/70S (SR 1) to SR 10 4.310 Yes $25,600,000 Interstate I-24 I-24 Interchange Imp. exits 74, 78, 80 6.140 No $45,600,000 Interstate I-24 "I-24 ramp imp. exits 66, 70, 81, 84, 89 15.710 No $22,200,000 Urban Growth SR-99 New Salem Highway from SW Loop Road to Cason Lane 1.970 Yes $26,900,000 $210,691,578

Sumner County

Program Route Project Description Length Backlog Est. Cost to Comp. State Bridges US-31E (SR-6) Nashville Pk. bridge over W. Fk Station Camp Creek 0.010 No $4,222,000 State Bridges US-31E (SR-6) Nashville Pk. bridge over E. Fk Station Camp Creek 0.010 No $3,775,000 State Bridges SR-174 Old US 31 E. bridge over Little Trammel Creek 0.010 No $1,432,000 Urban Growth SR-386 Interchange on SR 386 at Forest Retreat Rd 0.070 Yes $11,200,000 Urban Growth US-31E (SR-6) Broadway from East Broadway to Dobbins Pike (SR 174) 0.750 No $4,400,000 Trade SR-109 Proposed SR 109 Portland Bypass) from existing SR 109 south of Portland to SR 52, West of Portland 3.730 Yes $34,100,000 Trade SR-109 Proposed SR 109 Portland Bypass from SR 52 west of Portland to existing SR-109 north of Portland 3.080 Yes $34,100,000 Local Bridges 0B375 Old Shiloh Rd bridge over Mansker Creek 0.010 No $264,000 Urban Growth SR-386 Vietnam Veterans Parkway transit managed lanes & widening from I-65 to US 31E 9.340 No $199,200,000 $292,693,000

