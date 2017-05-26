Home > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 26, 2017
Midstate road, bridge projects
Updated 4:27PM
Road and bridge projects scheduled for the next 12 to 14 years under the IMPROVE Act, the recently passed state law that raises revenue for infrastructure projects. Some projects that span more than one county might not be shown.
Cheatham County
|Program
|Route
|Project Description
|Length
|Backlog
|Est cost to comp
|Local Bridges
|0A226
|Dry Fork Rd. Bridge Over Dry Fork Creek
|0.010
|No
|$242,000
|Local Bridges
|0A372
|S. Harpeth Rd. Bridge Over Brush Creek
|0.010
|No
|$565,000
|State Bridges
|SR-249
|Sams Creek Rd. Bridge Over Dry Creek
|0.010
|No
|$844,000
|State Bridges
|I-40
|I-40 Bridge Over Harpeth River (Eb)
|0.010
|No
|$5,935,000
|State Bridges
|SR-249
|Jackson Felts Rd. Bridge Over New Hope Rd. / I-24
|0.010
|No
|$2,599,000
|Local Bridges
|0A235
|Little Marrowbone Rd. Bridge Over Marrowbone Creek
|0.010
|No
|$767,000
|Local Bridges
|0A506
|Lost Hollow Ln. Bridge Over South Harpeth River
|0.010
|No
|$719,000
|State Bridges
|I-40
|I-40 Bridge Over Harpeth River (Wb)
|0.010
|No
|$5,935,000
|Interstate
|I-40
|From Sr-249 Luyben Hills Rd. To Cheatham-Davidson County Line.
|3.500
|No
|$45,240,000
|Rural Access
|SR-49
|From Sr-12 To I-24 (Spot Improvements - Tpr Option 4)
|6.150
|Yes
|$30,200,000
|Interstate
|I-24
|I-24 Exit 31 Ramp Improvements
|1.200
|No
|$3,500,000
|Interstate
|I-24
|I-24 Truck Climbing Lane Lm 0.05 - 0.57
|1.080
|No
|$6,500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|$103,046,000
Davidson County
|Program
|Route
|Project Description
|Length
|Backlog
|Est. Cost to Comp.
|State Bridges
|US-31A/41A (SR-11)
|Horton Hwy. bridge over Branch
|0.010
|No
|$241,000
|State Bridges
|US-31A/41A (SR-11)
|Nolensville Rd. bridge over Branch
|0.010
|No
|$1,036,000
|State Bridges
|US-31 (SR-6)
|E. Main St. bridge over Harpeth River
|0.010
|No
|$4,532,000
|State Bridges
|US-31 (SR-6)
|Columbia Pk. bridge over West Harpeth River
|0.010
|No
|$2,041,000
|State Bridges
|US-31A/41A (SR-11)
|Horton Hwy. bridge over Harpeth River
|0.010
|No
|$2,725,000
|State Bridges
|US-31A/41A (SR-11)
|Nolensville Rd. bridge over Mill Creek
|0.010
|No
|$1,445,000
|State Bridges
|US-31A/41A (SR-11)
|Nolensville Rd. bridge over Mc Canless Branch
|0.010
|No
|$2,482,000
|State Bridges
|US-31 (SR-6)
|Columbia Pk. bridge over CSX RR
|0.010
|No
|$2,809,000
|State Bridges
|SR-96
|Murfreesboro Rd. bridge over Mayes Creek
|0.010
|No
|$1,462,000
|State Bridges
|SR-96
|3rd Ave. S bridge over Harpeth River
|0.010
|No
|$3,250,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-100
|Fairview Blvd. from Bowie Lake Rd. To I-840
|4.430
|No
|$51,786,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-397
|Mack C. Hatcher Memorial Pkwy. from SR-96 East of Franklin to US-31 (SR 6, Columbia Pike) south of Franklin (southeast quadrant)
|3.190
|No
|$35,000,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-96
|Franklin Rd. from east of Arno Road to east of SR 252 (Wilson Pike)
|5.800
|Yes
|$37,500,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-96
|Franklin Rd. from east of SR 252 (Wilson Pike) to I-840
|5.620
|Yes
|$27,600,000
|Interstate
|I-65
|Interchange at SR 441 (Moores Lane), reconstruction
|0.700
|No
|$20,000,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-397
|Mack C. Hatcher Memorial Blvd. from south of SR 96 to US 431 (SR-106) (northwest quadrant)
|3.260
|Yes
|$43,300,000
|Urban Growth
|US-31 (SR-6)
|Columbia Pike from Fowlkes Street to SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Parkway)
|1.870
|No
|$23,562,000
|Urban Growth
|US-31 (SR-6)
|Columbia Pike from I-840 In Thompsons St to Mack Hatcher Parkway in Franklin
|4.970
|No
|$50,000,000
|Urban Growth
|US-31A/41A (SR-11)
|Nolensville Pike from south of Burkitt Road to north of Mill Creek
|1.770
|Yes
|$50,400,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-96
|From I-840 in Williamson County to Veterans Parkway
|6.910
|Yes
|$45,420,000
|
|
|
|
|Total
|$406,591,000
Dickson County
|Program
|Route
|Project Desc.
|Length
|Backlog
|Est. Cost to comp.
|Local Bridges
|1854
|E. Piney Rd. bridge over East Fork Piney River
|0.010
|No
|$727,000
|State Bridges
|SR-46
|Yellow Creek Rd. bridge over Branch LM 15.74
|0.010
|No
|$808,000
|Local Bridges
|0A177
|Old Hwy. 47 bridge over Town Branch
|0.010
|No
|$370,000
|State Bridges
|SR-46
|Yellow Creek Rd. bridge over Yellow Creek LM 19.06
|0.010
|No
|$1,015,000
|Rural Access
|I-840
|From I-40 to Sr-96
|1.520
|No
|$30,000,000
|Maintenance
|I-40
|Dickson rest area renovation
|0.520
|No
|$3,750,000
|
|
|
|
|
|$36,670,000
Maury County
|Program
|Route
|Project Description
|Length
|Backlog
|Est. Cost to comp.
|Local Bridges
|1897
|Howard Bridge Rd. bridge over Duck River
|0.010
|No
|$2,453,000
|Local Bridges
|01916
|Bigbyville Rd. bridge over Little Bigby Creek
|0.010
|No
|$185,000
|Local Bridges
|01924
|Seavy Hight Rd. bridge over Fountain Creek
|0.010
|No
|$1,784,000
|Local Bridges
|02733
|Lawrenceburg Hwy. bridge over Rattlesnake Falls Branch
|0.010
|No
|$931,000
|Local Bridges
|02733
|Lawrenceburg Hwy. bridge over Tennessee Southern Rr
|0.010
|No
|$1,355,000
|Local Bridges
|03194
|N. James M. Campbell Blvd bridge over Tennessee Southern RR
|0.010
|No
|$220,000
|Local Bridges
|04624
|Mt. Olivet Rd. bridge over Bear Creek
|0.010
|No
|$373,000
|Local Bridges
|0A064
|Roberts Bend Ln. bridge over Knob Creek
|0.010
|No
|$544,000
|Local Bridges
|0A161
|Cranford Hollow Rd. bridge over Branch
|0.010
|No
|$139,000
|Local Bridges
|0A189
|Daimwood Rd. bridge over Cedar Creek
|0.010
|No
|$224,000
|Local Bridges
|0A408
|Ashwood Rd. bridge over Big Bigby Creek
|0.010
|No
|$607,000
|Local Bridges
|0A570
|Old Sowell Mill Pk. bridge over Duck River
|0.010
|No
|$3,190,000
|Local Bridges
|0B561
|John Lunn Rd. bridge over Aenon Creek
|0.010
|No
|$662,000
|State Bridges
|SR-247
|Snow Creek Rd. bridge over Leipers Creek
|0.010
|No
|$337,000
|Local Bridges
|0A048
|Vestal Hollow Rd. bridge over Leipers Creek
|0.010
|No
|$601,000
|Local Bridges
|0A051
|Martin Ervin Rd. bridge over Leipers Creek
|0.010
|No
|$433,000
|Local Bridges
|0A064
|Roberts Bend Rd. bridge over Duck River
|0.010
|No
|$709,000
|Local Bridges
|0A068
|Algie Sewell Rd. bridge over Leipers Creek
|0.010
|No
|$629,000
|Local Bridges
|0A163
|Martin Dr. bridge over Lytle Creek
|0.010
|No
|$268,000
|Local Bridges
|0A177
|Carpenter Bridge Rd. bridge over Pumpkin Creek
|0.010
|No
|$394,000
|Local Bridges
|0A326
|Martin Hollow Rd. bridge over Campbell Station Branch
|0.010
|No
|$499,000
|Local Bridges
|0A358
|Old Hwy. 43 bridge over Big Bigby Branch
|0.010
|No
|$1,480,000
|Local Bridges
|0A381
|Arrow Mines Rd. bridge over Sugar Creek
|0.010
|No
|$383,000
|Local Bridges
|0A412
|Roy Thompson Rd. bridge over Dog Branch
|0.010
|No
|$106,000
|Local Bridges
|0B021
|Craig Bridge Rd. bridge over Duck River
|0.010
|No
|$3,304,000
|Local Bridges
|0B310
|Old Sowell Mill Pk. bridge over Cedar Creek
|0.010
|No
|$428,000
|Local Bridges
|0B625
|Jones Valley Rd. bridge over Branch
|0.010
|No
|$235,000
|State Bridges
|SR-243
|N. Main St. bridge over Sugar Creek
|0.010
|No
|$2,129,000
|Local Bridges
|0A424
|Curry Branch Rd. bridge over Baptist Creek
|0.010
|No
|$679,000
|Local Bridges
|0A326
|Martin Hollow Rd. bridge over S. Fk. Fountain Creek
|0.010
|No
|$785,000
|Interstate
|I-65
|US 412 (SR-99), Interchange Modification
|0.800
|Yes
|$5,600,000
|Rural Access
|SR-166
|West of US-43 (SR 6) to US 412 (SR 99) @ Lewis County Line
|6.230
|Yes
|$60,500,000
|Urban Growth
|US-31
|Columbia Pike widening of US 31 (Columbia Pike) Duplex Rd. in Spring Hill to I-840 in Thompsons Station
|5.370
|No
|$60,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|$152,166,000
Montgomery County
|Program
|Route
|Project Description
|Length
|Backlog
|Est. Cost to Comp.
|Local Bridges
|01861
|Budds Creek Rd. bridge over Budds Creek
|0.010
|No
|$799,000
|Local Bridges
|03148
|Dunbar Cave Rd. bridge over Branch
|0.010
|No
|$277,000
|Local Bridges
|0A089
|Ringgold Rd. bridge over IC RR (Removed)
|0.010
|No
|$1,432,000
|Local Bridges
|00975
|Dotsonville Rd. bridge over Cummings Creek
|0.010
|No
|$760,000
|Local Bridges
|01863
|Cooper Creek Rd. bridge over Branch
|0.010
|No
|$241,000
|Local Bridges
|01888
|Shady Grove Rd. bridge over Mcadoo Creek
|0.010
|No
|$383,000
|Local Bridges
|0A009
|Sulphur Springs Rd. bridge over Sulphur Branch
|0.010
|No
|$461,000
|Local Bridges
|0A394
|Akin Rd. bridge over Louise Creek
|0.010
|No
|$580,000
|State Bridges
|SR-13
|Kraft St. bridge over IC RR (Removed)
|0.010
|No
|$2,701,000
|Trade
|SR-374
|From Dotsonville Road to US-79 (SR 76) (Rebudgeted row & stage Const)
|2.970
|Yes
|$16,600,000
|Interstate
|I-24
|From TN state line to SR 76 (Exit 11)
|10.630
|No
|$150,105,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-48
|Trenton Road from SR 374 to I- 24
|3.720
|No
|$36,700,000
|Trade
|SR-149/374
|SR 374 from Dotsonville Road to SR 149, SR 149 from SR 374 to River Road
|5.440
|Yes
|$51,400,000
|Maintenance
|I-24
|Clarksville Welcome Center renovation
|0.100
|No
|$3,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|$265,439,000
Robertson County
|Program
|Route
|Project Description
|Length
|Backlog
|Est. Cost to Comp.
|Local Bridges
|05353
|Experiment Station Rd. bridge over Wartrace Creek
|0.010
|No
|$686,000
|State Bridges
|SR-49
|SR 49 bridge over Calebs Creek
|0.010
|No
|$820,000
|Local Bridges
|01021
|Cross Plains Rd. bridge over Empson Branch
|0.010
|No
|$62,000
|Local Bridges
|0A480
|Kinneys School Rd. bridge over Sulphur Fork Creek
|0.010
|No
|$1,093,000
|State Bridges
|SR-76
|SR 76 bridge over Sulphur Fork Creek
|0.010
|No
|$4,751,000
|Interstate
|I-24
|Ramp Imp. Exit 19, 24
|3.140
|No
|$8,800,000
|Rural Access
|SR-76
|Charles Drive to New Hall Road
|2.070
|No
|$2,620,800
|Maintenance
|I-65
|Weigh Station
|0.040
|Yes
|$14,500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|$33,332,800
Rutherford County
|Program
|Route
|Project Description
|Length
|Backlog
|Est. Cost to Comp.
|State Bridges
|US-41A (SR- 16)
|S. Main St. bridge over Kelly Creek
|0.010
|No
|$1,042,000
|State Bridges
|US-231 (SR- 10)
|S. Church St. bridge over CSX RR
|0.010
|No
|$13,255,000
|State Bridges
|SR-96
|Franklin Rd. bridge over Branch
|0.010
|No
|$695,000
|State Bridges
|SR-99
|Bradyville Pk. bridge over Murray Creek
|0.010
|No
|$449,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-99
|Bradyville Pike, US-41 (SR 2, Se Broad Street) to Rutherford Blvd
|2.150
|Yes
|$10,600,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-99
|New Salem Highway I-24 to SR 96
|1.320
|Yes
|$7,020,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-99
|New Salem Highway Cason Lane to I-24
|2.130
|Yes
|$30,800,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-266
|W. Jefferson Pike SR 102 To East of I-840
|3.800
|Yes
|$26,530,578
|Urban Growth
|SR-268
|N. Thompson Ln. from US 41/70S (SR 1) to SR 10
|4.310
|Yes
|$25,600,000
|Interstate
|I-24
|I-24 Interchange Imp. exits 74, 78, 80
|6.140
|No
|$45,600,000
|Interstate
|I-24
|"I-24 ramp imp. exits 66, 70, 81, 84, 89
|15.710
|No
|$22,200,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-99
|New Salem Highway from SW Loop Road to Cason Lane
|1.970
|Yes
|$26,900,000
|
|
|
|
|
|$210,691,578
Sumner County
|Program
|Route
|Project Description
|Length
|Backlog
|Est. Cost to Comp.
|State Bridges
|US-31E (SR-6)
|Nashville Pk. bridge over W. Fk Station Camp Creek
|0.010
|No
|$4,222,000
|State Bridges
|US-31E (SR-6)
|Nashville Pk. bridge over E. Fk Station Camp Creek
|0.010
|No
|$3,775,000
|State Bridges
|SR-174
|Old US 31 E. bridge over Little Trammel Creek
|0.010
|No
|$1,432,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-386
|Interchange on SR 386 at Forest Retreat Rd
|0.070
|Yes
|$11,200,000
|Urban Growth
|US-31E (SR-6)
|Broadway from East Broadway to Dobbins Pike (SR 174)
|0.750
|No
|$4,400,000
|Trade
|SR-109
|Proposed SR 109 Portland Bypass) from existing SR 109 south of Portland to SR 52, West of Portland
|3.730
|Yes
|$34,100,000
|Trade
|SR-109
|Proposed SR 109 Portland Bypass from SR 52 west of Portland to existing SR-109 north of Portland
|3.080
|Yes
|$34,100,000
|Local Bridges
|0B375
|Old Shiloh Rd bridge over Mansker Creek
|0.010
|No
|$264,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-386
|Vietnam Veterans Parkway transit managed lanes & widening from I-65 to US 31E
|9.340
|No
|$199,200,000
|
|
|
|
|
|$292,693,000
Williamson County
|Program
|Route
|Project Description
|Length
|Backlog
|Est. Cost to Comp.
|State Bridges
|US-31A/41A (SR-11)
|Horton Hwy. bridge over Branch
|0.010
|No
|$241,000
|State Bridges
|US-31A/41A (SR-11)
|Nolensville Rd. bridge over Branch
|0.010
|No
|$1,036,000
|State Bridges
|US-31 (SR-6)
|E. Main St. bridge over Harpeth River
|0.010
|No
|$4,532,000
|State Bridges
|US-31 (SR-6)
|Columbia Pk. bridge over West Harpeth River
|0.010
|No
|$2,041,000
|State Bridges
|US-31A/41A (SR-11)
|Horton Hwy. bridge over Harpeth River
|0.010
|No
|$2,725,000
|State Bridges
|US-31A/41A (SR-11)
|Nolensville Rd. bridge over Mill Creek
|0.010
|No
|$1,445,000
|State Bridges
|US-31A/41A (SR-11)
|Nolensville Rd. bridge over Mc Canless Branch
|0.010
|No
|$2,482,000
|State Bridges
|US-31 (SR-6)
|Columbia Pk. bridge over CSX RR
|0.010
|No
|$2,809,000
|State Bridges
|SR-96
|Murfreesboro Rd. bridge over Mayes Creek
|0.010
|No
|$1,462,000
|State Bridges
|SR-96
|3rd Ave. S bridge over Harpeth River
|0.010
|No
|$3,250,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-100
|Fairview Blvd. from Bowie Lake Rd. To I-840
|4.430
|No
|$51,786,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-397
|Mack C. Hatcher Memorial Pkwy. from SR-96 East of Franklin to US-31 (SR 6, Columbia Pike) south of Franklin (southeast quadrant)
|3.190
|No
|$35,000,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-96
|Franklin Rd. from east of Arno Road to east of SR 252 (Wilson Pike)
|5.800
|Yes
|$37,500,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-96
|Franklin Rd. from east of SR 252 (Wilson Pike) to I-840
|5.620
|Yes
|$27,600,000
|Interstate
|I-65
|Interchange at SR 441 (Moores Lane), reconstruction
|0.700
|No
|$20,000,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-397
|Mack C. Hatcher Memorial Blvd. from south of SR 96 to US 431 (SR-106) (northwest quadrant)
|3.260
|Yes
|$43,300,000
|Urban Growth
|US-31 (SR-6)
|Columbia Pike from Fowlkes Street to SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Parkway)
|1.870
|No
|$23,562,000
|Urban Growth
|US-31 (SR-6)
|Columbia Pike from I-840 In Thompsons St to Mack Hatcher Parkway in Franklin
|4.970
|No
|$50,000,000
|Urban Growth
|US-31A/41A (SR-11)
|Nolensville Pike from south of Burkitt Road to north of Mill Creek
|1.770
|Yes
|$50,400,000
|Urban Growth
|SR-96
|From I-840 in Williamson County to Veterans Parkway
|6.910
|Yes
|$45,420,000
|
|
|
|
|
|$406,591,000
Wilson County
|Program
|Route
|Project Description
|Length (mi.)
|Backlog
|Est. Cost to Comp
|Trade
|SR 109
|North of US 70 (SR 24) to south of Dry Fork Creek
|7.500
|Yes
|$18,500,000
|Interstate
|I-40
|SR 109 to I-840
|2.970
|Yes
|$32,527,530
|Urban Growth
|SR 141
|Hartsville Pike north of Lovers Lane to US 70
|0.930
|Yes
|$14,700,000
|Urban Growth
|SR 141
|Hartsville Pike south of Spring Creek to North of Lovers Lane
|1.570
|Yes
|$6,500,000
|Interstate
|I-40
|I-840 to US 70 (SR 26)
|4.720
|No
|$61,635,382
|Interstate
|I-40
|I-40 at Central Pike. New Interchange
|0.320
|No
|$14,200,000
|Urban Growth
|US-70 (SR 24)
|Lebanon Road Park Glen Drive to Bender's Ferry Road
|0.670
|No
|$8,568,000
|Urban Growth
|SR 171
|Mt. Juliet Rd. from Central Pike to Providence Way
|1.000
|No
|$25,418,571
|Urban Growth
|SR 265
|Central Pike, SR 265 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Mt. Juliet Road
|5.420
|No
|$68,292,000
|
|
|
|
|
|$250,341,483