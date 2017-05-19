Elvis Week to feature concerts, auction, candlelight vigil

VOL. 41 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 19, 2017

MEMPHIS (AP) — Musical performances, a memorabilia auction and a candlelight vigil are among events scheduled during Elvis Week, the annual celebration of the life and career of rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley.

Each year, Presley's fans travel to Graceland, the tourist attraction focused on his music, movies and life in Memphis, to commemorate his death. This year, Elvis Week takes place on the 40th anniversary of his passing. Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, at age 42.

The celebration will include a concert at the FedExForum arena, performances by Presley tribute artists, and an auction of artifacts associated with Presley. Fans will visit his grave during an annual candlelight vigil at his former home.

Elvis Week events are set for Aug. 11 through Aug. 19. Tickets go on sale Thursday.