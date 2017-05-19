Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 19, 2017

The biggest CEO pay raises and pay cuts of 2016

By The Associated Press

Updated 7:32AM
Here are the three CEOs who got the biggest pay raises last year, and the deepest pay cuts, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

___

Top raises:

___

1. Hock Tan

Broadcom Corp.

$24.7 million, up 513 percent

___

2. Thomas Rutledge

Charter Communications Inc.

$98 million, up 499 percent

___

3. Robert Kotick

Activision Blizzard Inc.

$33.1 million, up 358 percent

___

Deepest cuts:

___

1. Dara Khosrowshahi

Expedia Inc.

$2.4 million, down 97 percent

___

2. Brenton Saunders

Allergan Inc.

$4.1 million, down 81 percent

___

3. Sandeep Mathrani

GGP Inc.

$12.7 million, down 68 percent

