Home > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 19, 2017
The biggest CEO pay raises and pay cuts of 2016
By The Associated Press
Updated 7:32AM
Here are the three CEOs who got the biggest pay raises last year, and the deepest pay cuts, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
___
Top raises:
___
1. Hock Tan
Broadcom Corp.
$24.7 million, up 513 percent
___
2. Thomas Rutledge
Charter Communications Inc.
$98 million, up 499 percent
___
3. Robert Kotick
Activision Blizzard Inc.
$33.1 million, up 358 percent
___
Deepest cuts:
___
1. Dara Khosrowshahi
Expedia Inc.
$2.4 million, down 97 percent
___
2. Brenton Saunders
Allergan Inc.
$4.1 million, down 81 percent
___
3. Sandeep Mathrani
GGP Inc.
$12.7 million, down 68 percent