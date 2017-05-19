Vanderbilt: Numerous ATV accident victims so far this year

VOL. 41 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 19, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials are warning that doctors are already treating numerous people injured in accidents involving all-terrain vehicles and it's not even the peak trauma season of summer yet.

VUMC officials say staff has treated nearly 50 ATV accident victims since the beginning of the year, including 34 adults and an additional 14 children.

Officials, in their press release, say two common problems doctor see with the injuries are the result of not wearing helmets and from having more than one rider on a vehicle equipped for only one person.

Hospital officials say children under 16 should not ride ATVs due to the risk of serious injuries, especially head trauma. They also recommend wearing a helmet certified by the U.S. Department of Transportation or the Snell Memorial Foundation.