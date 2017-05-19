Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 19, 2017

Vanderbilt: Numerous ATV accident victims so far this year

Updated 7:28AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials are warning that doctors are already treating numerous people injured in accidents involving all-terrain vehicles and it's not even the peak trauma season of summer yet.

VUMC officials say staff has treated nearly 50 ATV accident victims since the beginning of the year, including 34 adults and an additional 14 children.

Officials, in their press release, say two common problems doctor see with the injuries are the result of not wearing helmets and from having more than one rider on a vehicle equipped for only one person.

Hospital officials say children under 16 should not ride ATVs due to the risk of serious injuries, especially head trauma. They also recommend wearing a helmet certified by the U.S. Department of Transportation or the Snell Memorial Foundation.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0