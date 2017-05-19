Report reveals low faculty morale at Nashville State

VOL. 41 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 19, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — An internal report on Nashville State Community College has found that professors feel they work in a climate of fear and hostility, engendered by top administrators.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2qwsy96) obtained a copy of the report commissioned by the Tennessee Board of Regents and conducted by consultants at Middle Tennessee State University that was shared with faculty last week. The report includes an analysis of 50 interviews with current and former administrators and professors and a survey of full-time faculty members, of which 81 percent of respondents identified a negative climate.

Nashville State President George Van Allen introduced policy changes in 2013 that increased retention and graduation rates but drew the ire of faculty for manner of implementation. Van Allen says he's established working groups to improve the climate.