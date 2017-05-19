Tennessee State University to get $500K for goat meat study

VOL. 41 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 19, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee State University is receiving almost a $500,000 federal grant to expand its goat meat research.

The university says the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the grant this week.

TSU says agriculture researchers have noted a demand for goat meat because of a growing population of cultures in the country that consume it, and dietitians say it's healthier than other meats, including chicken and beef.

TSU says much of the goat meat in the U.S. now is imported from other countries, but the university's research, which started in 2002, aims to change that.

TSU's research herd includes about 250 breeding does from five different sets of goat genetics.