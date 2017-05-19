Ask questions of hiring manager when given the chance

VOL. 41 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 19, 2017

Sometimes, getting a job is dependent more on what you ask than what you answer. We spend so much time preparing for how we will answer the hiring manager’s questions but very little time thinking about what we want to know.

I often compare job interviews to dating. And I don’t know about you, but I’ve never been on a first date that I hoped that would end in a proposal from the guy sitting across from me.

That would be crazy, right?

But somehow, we do it every day with job interviews. We show up just hoping to be picked. We forget to think about whether or not we actually like the company.

The place where this is especially problematic is with the questions we ask. Very often, during a job interview, the hiring manager will say, “Do you have any questions I can answer for you?” If we’ve been in an all-day interview, it’s not uncommon to have gotten all of our questions answered.

We may respond with an honest, “No, thanks. I’ve already gotten all of my questions answered.”

This response seems reasonable. Unfortunately, many hiring managers don’t think so.

It surprises me the number of hiring managers I’ve talked to who are stuck on this issue.

When the job seeker doesn’t ask questions, the hiring manager doesn’t assume their questions were really answered. They assume the job seeker isn’t interested. That’s right – they think you don’t care about the job.

Well, we all know that isn’t true. You didn’t take off an entire day at work to interview for a job you don’t care about!

Avoid this unnecessary hurdle of the job search process. Make a list of questions. Research questions online. Keep more questions on hand than you’ll need, with the expectation that you will only ask a few of them.

If by some chance the hiring manager does manage to answer all of your questions, don’t stop there. Think of more on the fly.

I know this can sound daunting, but here is an example of a question that the hiring manager probably didn’t fill you in on already.

“Why did you choose to come work here, and what’s your favorite thing about the company?”

This is a good question because it helps you to learn more about the hiring manager.

It gets them talking about themselves.

It helps you learn more about the company.

And most likely, it will be a question the hiring manager didn’t answer before.

As hiring managers, we tend to focus on asking the candidate questions – and on sharing information about the role. We are rarely talking about our own personal experiences.

Before your next interview, list everything you want to know. Decide whether the company is a fit for you, and avoid being the desperate candidate. It will help you get your questions answered, and will increase the chance of a job offer.

Angela Copeland is CEO and founder of Copeland Coaching and can be reached at CopelandCoaching.com.