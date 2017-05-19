VOL. 41 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 19, 2017

Franklin Rodeo. The Franklin Rodeo is one of the longest-running family events in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest rodeos east of the Mississippi. Founded in 1949, the event brings more than 18,000 fans, 500 cowboys and cowgirls, and as many horses and bulls. year after year, to enjoy the excitement of national rodeo competition events. Rodeo runs through Saturday with events beginning at 7 p.m. each night at the Williamson Co. Ag Expo Park. $20. $10 for children. Information: http://franklinrodeo.com.

THROUGH JUNE 11

China Lights

Chinese Lantern Festival at the Fairgrounds, Nashville. The festival will feature large-scale Chinese lanterns as well as activities, food and entertainment from the Chinese culture. Tuesday-Sunday, 5:30-10 p.m. Fee: Adults, $15, Children, $10. Under 5 free. 500 Wedgewood Avenue. Information: www.chinalighsnashvilletn.com

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Night Market

Night market at Nashville Farmers Market features shopping with local makers, activities for families, live music, seasonal adult beverages and food options from restaurants and food trucks. 5-8 p.m. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Goodguys 12th Nashville Nationals

More than 2,500 of the finest 1972 and older hot rods, customs, muscle cars, trucks and classics in the country on display at Nissan Stadium. Also, autocross timed racing competition. Information: www.good-guys.com/nvn-2017

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Capitol District Street Fair

Fourth annual event returns with music, art & craft vendors, lawn games, kids activities, dog adoptions and food trucks at Morgan Park in the heart of Germantown. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bellevue Community Picnic

Located at Red Caboose Park at the corner of Highway 70S and Colice Jeanne Road, the annual picnic will feature free watermelon, kids’ rides and inflatables, a dunking booth, arts and crafts, food trucks, music all day and fireworks. A family friendly event with free admission. Parking available at Bellevue Church of Christ, Bellevue Baptist and Bellevue Presbyterian Church. Colice Jeanne Road closed for the event. Information: www.bellevueharpethchamber.com/picnic

Tennessee Titans 5K

Run with your favorite Titans players and coaches, commemorative football for each age group winner, overall winners (top 3 male and female) will receive personalized Titans jerseys. Nissan Stadium, start and finish. 8 a.m. start time. Register on line. Fee: $60. Information: www.titansonline.com/5K

Preds Party in the Park

Predators fans are invited to an outdoor viewing party at Walk of Fame Park for remaining home and away playoff games against the Anaheim Ducks. All games will be shown on an 18-by-12-foot screen at the park, which is located across Fifth Avenue South from Bridgestone Arena. Food trucks will be on site, and water, sodas and beer also will be on sale. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs. Schedule:

-- Saturday, May 20, away game: Party 3:15 p.m.; game 6:15 p.m.

-- *Monday, May 22, home game: Party 4 p.m.; game 7 p.m.

-- *Wednesday, May 24, away game: Party 5 p.m.; game 8 p.m.

*If neccessary

Westin Nashville Job Fair

Reach your potential and discover new opportunities at The Westin Nashville. The hotel is now hiring in food and beverage, culinary, spa, engineering, housekeeping and more. Stop by to meet the team and interview in person at the hotel’s job fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 807 Clark Place. Complimentary valet parking available. Information: careers@westinnashville.com.

2017 Big Guitar Brewfest

The event will feature local and craft breweries and liquor sampling tents at First Tennessee Park. General admission tickets include unlimited beer and liquor samples, a souvenir mason jar mug and access to the game area in The Band Box during the event. 5-8 p.m. Information: www.nashvilledowntown.com/do/2017-big-guitar-brewfest

Nashville Wine & Food Festival

Participants will gather to enjoy top-notch wines from more than 50 of the country’s premier wineries paired with delicious bites from 20 of Nashville’s top restaurants. The festival will also feature food and wine seminars, the opportunity to meet chefs, winemakers and food artisans, a beer garden and more. Noon-4 p.m., Bicentennial Mall. Information: http://thenashwineandfoodfestival.com

Urban Gardening Festival

The Master Gardeners of Davidson County present their Annual Urban Gardening Festival rain or shine at the Demonstration Garden at Ellington Agricultural Center, 5201 Marchant Drive, Nashville. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. How-to workshops on a variety of gardening methods and techniques. Information: ugf@mgofdc.org

Tour de Nash 2017

The Tour de Nash is Nashville’s largest urban bike ride and has been organized for the past 12 years by Walk Bike Nashville to encourage people to explore Nashville’s best bikeways and greenways by bicycle. Rides start and end at Morgan Park, 411 Hume Street, Nashville. 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. The 2017 Tour will feature 3 routes: 8-Mile Family Ride, 25-Mile Ride, 45-Mile Ride. Register: www.eventbrite.com/e/13th-annual-tour-de-nash-registration-25720354272

Ride for Kids

Barfield Crescent Park, Murfreesboro, 697 Veterans Parkway. Ride for Kids is an event held to raise funds for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. We showcase our local Stars (children with brain tumors) and their families. A motorcycle event consisting of a loop ride, live music, free food, and many other activities. All brand motorcycles welcome as well as non-riders also. This is a family event. Funds are used for research, family support programs, scholarships and many other things. Noon-4 p.m. Information: 260-5966

Tennessee Brew Works Block Party

Tennessee Brew Works is celebrating the community with delicious craft beer, tasty food and great live music. The event is dog-friendly and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary. This year, the folks at The Basement East have joined the fray and selected a lineup of premier musical acts. Chef Jay Mitchell and his culinary friends will be cooking up a storm, so come hungry too. Tennessee Brew Works will be joined by neighborhood friends including City Winery, Czann’s, Jackalope Brewing Company, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Yazoo Brewing Company and Taproom and more. Fee: $10. Tennessee Brew Works, 809 Ewing Ave. Information: www.tnbrew.com

Middle Tennessee Genealogical Society

Guest speaker, Rick Warwick, Williamson County, Historian. The topic is: “Notable Books on Williamson County”. Brentwood Public Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood. 1 p.m. Information: www.mtgs.org

TUESDAY, MAY 23

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. This meeting is a casual networking event. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Swaney Swift’s, 118 N. Water Ave., 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Women in Business Mixer

An evening of networking. Signature drinks by Leiper’s Fork Distillery with a complimentary food tasting. Leiper’s Fork Distillery, 3381 Southall Road, Franklin. 4-6 p.m. Fee: $30 for members and guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/women-in-business-mixer-354427

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Downtown Connect Quarterly Coffee

The Nashville Downtown Partnership and the Nashville Area Chamber are partnering to create a quarterly meeting of downtown business and community leaders, called Downtown Connect. As businesses are evolving and expanding, how do they recruit and retain their workforce? Learn from a panel of downtown business leaders about challenges, opportunities and learned best practices for attracting and retaining employees. Panelists include Claire Crowell with A. Marshall Foods, Brian Mayes with Eventbrite, and Dan Piotrowski with Omni Nashville Hotel. Baker Donelson Event Center, 211 Commerce Street, 8-9:30 a.m. Free to attend, registration required. A light breakfast served. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.aspx

Street Food Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. This event takes place every Thursday. Deaderick Street (4th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North) will be closed 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for the event.

Southern Sous & Somm Pairing

City Winery will offer you the opportunity to experience the exquisite talent of its sous chefs in the first edition of Sous and Somm. Chef Ryan Brown has created a delectable menu rooted in the Southern culinary tradition, made more exciting by his own creative twists on classic flavors and techniques. Sommelier Mark Bowman has selected wines from five different countries to bring a worldwide flair to this fantastic menu. City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, 7-9 p.m. Fee: $75. Information: www.citywinery.com/nashville/tickets/southernsous

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Public Affairs Roundtable

Public Affairs Roundtable is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Topic: An Update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, State Representatives Charles Sargent, Glen Casada, and Sam Whitson. Williamson County Administration Complex, 1320 W. Main St., #210. 7:15-8:30 a.m. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com.

Good Morning Gallatin Series

The Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce event’s goal for this program is to allow the public to ‘wake up to what’s trending’ by hearing about business and community issues and to get updates on new legislation at the local, county and state levels from our elected officials. Program and speakers: Update from State Legislature Activity. Free and open to the public. The series will run through May. 7:30 a.m. Monthaven Room at Sumner Regional Medical Center. Information: 615 452-4000

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Cajunfest 2017

Authentic Louisiana Cajun festival with food, live music and wine. Amber Falls Winery and Cellars, 794 Ridgetop Road, Hampshire (about 15 miles west of Columbia). Noon-8 p.m. Enjoy fried gator, boudin, boiled crawfish, jambalaya and a gumbo cookoff contest. Wayne & Same ’Ol 2 Step (Zydeco Music) and Jambalaya Cajun Band will provide entertainment. Benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Maury County. Fee: Adults $15, Ages 10-20, $10. Information: www.amberfallswinery.com/events/cajunfest

MONDAY, MAY 29

Memorial Day Classic

Family friendly community event featuring 15K, 5K timed race and 1-mile fun run/walk to benefit the Cumberland Crisis Pregnancy Center. Drakes Creek Park, Hendersonville. Race times: 5K at 7:30 a.m., 15K at 7 a.m. Fun run/walk at 8 a.m. Fee: $25 and up. Information and registration: http://www.thememorialdayclassic.org/

TUESDAY, MAY 30

Gallatin Chamber Leads Exchange

A formal leads exchange on the 1st & 3rd Tuesday of every month from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Directly following leads exchange; attendees have the option to attend lunch at the pre-determined location. Sumner Bank & Trust, (upstairs conference room), 780 Browns Lane.

TUESDAY, MAY 30

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. This meeting is a casual networking event. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Cancun Lagoon, 383 Summer Hall Drive, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000