TMA honors Rosen, Lewis, Mullins

VOL. 41 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 19, 2017

Rosen

The Tennessee Medical Association has honored three Nashvillians – Barrett “Buddy” F. Rosen, MD, with one of three 2017 Outstanding Physician Awards, Adele Lewis, MD, as one of three Distinguished Service Awards, and Regina Mullins with its Community Service Award, at the annual meeting of the TMA’s House of Delegates.

Honored along with Rosen were James “Chris” Christian Fleming, MD, of Memphis and Clifton R. Tennison Jr., MD, of Knoxville. Additional Distinguished Service Award winners were David Bruce, MD, of Chattanooga, and John W. “Jack” Lacey III, MD, of Knoxville.

Rosen served as a major and staff orthopaedist in the United States Air Force from 1973 to 1975 and went on to practice with the Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance through 2009. As president of the group, he grew the practice to include more than 50 providers.

He has also served as medical director-utilization management with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and the medical director for medical affairs at Baptist Hospital in Nashville.

Rosen has served his community as a member of the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners and on the board of directors for the Tennessee Foundation for Quality Patient Health Care. He has held leadership positions including president of the Nashville Academy of Medicine, Tennessee Medical Association, Nashville Orthopaedic Society, the Tennessee Orthopaedic Society and the Nashville Surgical Society.

Lewis

Lewis was honored for her leadership with the Nashville Academy of Medicine as the academy experienced significant growth.

Mullins

Between 2014 and 2016, NAM membership grew from 1,460 to more than 2,100. Lewis served as chair of the NAM Board of Directors in 2016 following a two-year term as president.

Mullins, resident manager and outreach director for the Magdalene Residential Program at Thistle Farms in Nashville, was among the first women to go through the Thistle Farms program for women who had survived prostitution, addiction and human trafficking.

She has since dedicated her life to helping other women overcome addiction and human trafficking, including launching the Magdalene Arms outreach project in 2003 to help women on the street.

Baker Donelson taps new Nashville shareholders

Collins

Baker Donelson has elected 13 new shareholders across the firm, including three in its Nashville: Caldwell Collins, Joy Boyd Longnecker and Joshua Mullen.

This year’s class of new shareholders is composed of more than 50 percent women, making it the third consecutive year women have made up nearly or more than half of the Firm’s newly elected shareholders.

Collins is a member of Baker Donelson’s Advocacy Department and concentrates her practice on health care litigation, products liability litigation and business litigation.

A graduate of Washington University in St. Louis School of Law, she currently serves as chair of Baker Donelson’s Nashville Women’s Initiative and co-chair of the firm’s Parental Leave Committee.

Longnecker

Longnecker, a member of the firm’s Government Enforcement and Investigations Group, concentrates her practice on government enforcement, internal investigations and commercial litigation.

Prior to joining Baker Donelson, Longnecker served as a prosecutor for more than four years, trying more than 40 cases, including nearly 20 jury trials.

A graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law, Longnecker serves as co-chair for the Tennessee/Alabama Chapter of the Women’s White Collar Defense Association.

Mullen

Mullen is a member of Baker Donelson’s Advocacy Department and Business Litigation Group where he focuses his practice on government contracts and complex commercial and business litigation.

A graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law, Mullen was a member of the Nashville Bar Foundation’s Leadership Forum’s 2014-15 class and is a member of the Tennessee Bar Association Leadership Law Class of 2017.

Vandy’s Ridner named to Nurse Researchers Hall

Ridner

Sheila H. Ridner, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, the Martha Rivers Ingram Professor of Nursing at Vanderbilt University School of Nursing (VUSN), will be honored by Sigma Theta Tau International (STTI) with induction into its International Nurse Researcher Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will be held July 29 during the 28th International Nursing Research Congress held in Dublin, Ireland.

Ridner is an internationally recognized scientist and expert in the field of lymphedema and lymphatic research. Her pioneering work on lymphedema – painful and sometimes dangerous swelling caused by retained fluid in the lymphatic system after cancer treatment – has led to worldwide standards of care for the more than 140 million lymphedema patients across the globe. Ridner’s research and development of potential treatments focus on early detection and self-care and have the potential to improve quality of life for cancer survivors diagnosed with lymphedema.

Also at Vanderbilt:

Rathmell

W. Kimryn Rathmell, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Division of Hematology/Oncology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, has been named vice president of The American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI).

Rathmell, the Cornelius Abernathy Craig Professor of Medicine, will serve a four-year term, initially as vice president, then president-elect in 2018, president in 2019, and immediate past president of The ASCI in 2020.

The ASCI is an elite honor society of physician-scientists. The Society, founded in 1908, is home to nearly 3,000 members from the upper ranks of academic medicine and industry.

Local educators earn STEM Excellence Awards

Worthington

The Tennessee STEM Innovation Network has announced the winners of the “STEM Excellence Awards,” a series of competitive awards that recognize outstanding teachers, leaders and advocates in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math education.

Nominations were open to the public in the Spring of this year. The TSIN team selected this year’s awardees from a field of over 40 highly qualified nominees. Winners are:

Excellence in STEM Leadership Award

-- Dr. B.J. Worthington, director of schools, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, Clarksville

STEM Advocate Award

Klein-Gardner

-- Dr. Stacy Klein-Gardner, director of the Center for STEM Education for Girls, Harpeth Hall, Nashville

Excellence in STEM Teaching Award

-- Christa Phillips, teacher, Houston High School, Germantown

STEM Innovator Award

-- Keri Randolph, director of innovation, Hamilton County Department of Education, Chattanooga

The Tennessee STEM Innovation Network is a public-private collaborative between the Tennessee Department of Education and Battelle Memorial Institute, emphasizing a “kindergarten through jobs” philosophy by promoting the teaching and learning of STEM education and integrating real-world and hands-on learning in K-12 schools across Tennessee.

Hub Entertainment adds Bare to Nashville team

Bare

Hub International Limited, a global insurance brokerage, announced the expansion of its Nashville operation through the addition of entertainment specialist Shannon Bare, joining the firm as senior vice president.

Bare has 20 years of experience providing insurance and risk management solutions to many of the top-grossing country, rock, Christian and hip hop concert tours, while also looking after production companies, promoters and festivals. He is the youngest son of Country Music Hall of Famer Bobby Bare.

Prior to joining HUB, Bare was senior vice president at Robertson Taylor/Integro and founded the entertainment division at BB&T Insurance in Nashville.

Binary Fountain hires Clifford as senior VP

Clifford

Binary Fountain, a Virginia-based provider of patient feedback management solutions, has hired Nashville’s Aaron Clifford as senior vice president of marketing. In this role, Clifford will lead all marketing functions, including brand strategy, demand generation, product marketing and customer advocacy services.

Clifford, who has more than 15 years of experience in the health care industry, most recently served as the senior director of digital marketing solutions for HCA. There he oversaw the evaluation of new digital marketing solutions and services while setting a vision for the long-term technical needs of digital marketing.

Binary Fountain’s health care-focused platform tracks and analyzes 10 million-plus patient reviews from online rating and review sites, social media, CG-CAHPS and HCAHPS and other surveys. The platform also tracks 500,000 physicians and has been used by more than 2,800 health care facilities nationwide.

Southeast Venture adds new interior designer

Wise

Nashville-based commercial real estate and design firm Southeast Venture has hired Jenna Wise for the firm’s Design Services team.

Wise most recently worked as senior interior design project manager for Studio Four Design, Inc. in Knoxville. Prior to that, she worked as an interior designer for Life Care Centers of America.

Wise earned her degree in interior design from Middle Tennessee State University.

Edgenet promotes Ragauskis to CFO

Adam Ragauskis has been promoted from VP finance to chief financial officer of Edgenet, a Nashville-based Software as a Service company that develops and distributes nationwide a leading platform for managing product data.

Ragauskis came to Edgenet from Mars Petcare US, where he was finance manager, overseeing the company’s private label financial operations.

A CPA, Ragauskis earned a degree in accountancy and another in finance from the University of Illinois and an MBA from the Owen School of Management at Vanderbilt University.